Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market Insights Report | Industry Size USD 57,055 Million by 2023

Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market

Factors such as insufficient volume of meaningful data among SME’s and traditional data warehouses hamper cloud-based business analytics software market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for business analytics software over cloud and increase in consumer awareness about the benefits of cloud-based business analytics software such as easy access to vital business metrics, higher performance, lower cost, increased revenue, and others drive the growth of the market.

However, factors such as traditional data warehouses as well as data security and availability issues hamper the growth of the cloud-based business analytics software market to a certain extent.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4589

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud-based business analytics software market size was valued at $28,854 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $57,055 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Based on end user, the others segment dominated the global market in 2016, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period, owing to surge in adoption of the software by numerous industries. Furthermore, retail is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global cloud-based business analytics software Market was led by the customer analytics segment in 2016, and the segment is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the others segment is expected to witness the highest growth, owing to increase in adoption of business analytics software by many small- & medium-sized businesses for different applications.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/4589

In 2016, the global market was dominated by the hybrid cloud segment, and is expected to remain dominant during the forecast period. However, the segment is also expected to witness highest growth, owing to increase in deployment of hybrid cloud-based software by multiple organizations.

Based on deployment model, it is divided into private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Based on end user, it is classified into IT & telecom, retail, BFSI, manufacturing, and others.

By application, it is categorized into customer analytics, supply chain analytics, marketing analytics, pricing analytics, and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the key market players profiled in the report include Oracle Corporation, SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Tableau Software., Salesforce.com, Inc., QlikTech International AB, and Fair Isaac Corporation.

Procure Complete Report (244 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cloud-based-business-analytics-software-market/purchase-options

Key Findings of the Cloud-based Business Analytics Software Market:

• By end user, the other segment is expected to exhibit a significant increase in the global Cloud-Based Business Analytics Software Market during the forecast period.

• In 2016, North America accounted for the highest revenue among the other regions.

• Based on application, the customer analytics segment generated the highest revenue in 2016.

• By deployment model, the hybrid cloud segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4589

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Similar Reports:

1. Military Embedded System Market Size

2. Network Consulting Services Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

