Versatech & Xilica Enter Distribution Partnership for the Philippines

Versatech will continue growth of Xilica brand and market share as Xilica expands its global

channel partner network

TORONTO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Xilica®, a provider of collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection, has announced a distribution agreement with Versatech International, Inc. to cover the Philippines. With significant growth in its enterprise, education and government business, this new partnership with Versatech is a continuation of Xilica's investment in growing market share in its core markets and deepening relationships with resellers across the Philippines.

With an award-winning range of IT-centric audio solutions for the modern collaboration space, Xilica's portfolio of digital signal processors, network endpoints, user interfaces, and speakers offers resellers the ability to deploy installed audio systems end-to-end using Category cable, PoE and standard network infrastructure, with little to no proprietary setup. Working alongside alliance partners such as Sennheiser and Barco ClickShare, Xilica products extend to deliver the full room solution for conference spaces, classrooms, and government applications while adhering to IT standards.

As part of the new agreement, Versatech resellers have access to the benefits of Xilica One – Xilica's global channel program designed to enhance reseller profitability, growth, and impact by providing additional tools and incentives to drive competitive advantage – such as project registration, MDF, sales and marketing resources, on-demand training, and profitability programs. Resellers participating in Xilica One can leverage stepped benefits across Authorized Reseller, Silver Partner, Gold Partner, and Platinum Partner status, as their relationship with Xilica continues to grow.

"As customer demand accelerates for easy-to-deploy, IT-centric audio solutions that go 'beyond the bar' in enterprise, education and government markets, we're pleased to partner with Versatech," said James Knight, CEO, Xilica. "Combining their strong reseller network and relationships in the channel with Xilica's product portfolio, strategic alliances, and Xilica One Partner Program delivers a compelling value proposition that assures an outstanding experience for the end-user."

"Adding Xilica to our portfolio of communication products enables Versatech resellers to offer powerful audio solutions for medium, large and specialty rooms that can be deployed over standard IT infrastructure," said Stephen Yu, President, Versatech. "We're excited about the difference Xilica's products can make to our resellers serving the corporate, education and government markets, who are keen to provide tailored audio systems that meet enterprise standards and leverage greater simplicity in design and deployment."

About Xilica

Xilica® creates collaboration products that help unlock the power of human connection. Built on decades of reimagining how people use technology, Xilica's solutions bridge the distance between individuals, teams, ideas and organisations — unleashing the power of understanding to transform business and society for the better. Through our focus on the enterprise, education and government markets, Xilica and its partners touch the daily lives of people in more than 100 countries. To learn more about Xilica's solutions, visit www.xilica.com.

