Full Frenchie: A Family's Passion For French Bulldogs Leads To A Thriving Breeding Program

A Portland-based French Bulldog breeding program has taken the dog-loving world by storm.

Meet the Meyer’s, the brains behind the Full Frenchie breeding program; Breeze and Colby Meyer and their two sons have turned their passion for French Bulldogs into a thriving business and educational venture.

Having spent over a decade exploring, researching, and understanding the French Bulldog breed, The Meyer family has dedicated their lives to raising these adorable canines and educating the public about them. Full Frenchie is a testament to their commitment and love for these dogs, and it shows in every aspect of their operation.

"We are driven by our love and enthusiasm for French Bulldogs to give you the ideal family companion. Because our family understands the importance of proper breeding, we strive relentlessly to provide you with beautiful and healthy Frenchies," says Breeze Meyer.

The Meyer family's fascination with French Bulldogs began with their first pet and rapidly grew into a desire to understand more about the breeding process. They decided to invest their time, lives, and souls into this endeavor as a family. The result is an extraordinary program that breeds and whelps French Bulldogs with care and attention.

Breeze Meyer is Full Frenchie's heart and soul. She monitors the various obligations of running a successful program, handling client interactions, and whelping litters. Her attention to detail and unrelenting compassion for the puppies guarantee they are reared with love and care and eventually find their perfect permanent homes.

Colby, who has over 12 years of expertise in genetic DNA analysis and medical logistics, is critical to the breeding program's success. His genetic analysis knowledge is used in all aspects of the program, from selecting the correct stud to guaranteeing the quality of the puppies produced. Colby's expertise extends to the Full Frenchie stud dog service shipping program, which makes the process quick and stress-free for all parties involved.

Full Frenchie provides a seamless customer experience, with Breeze handling connections, the first point of contact, puppy updates, contracts, and pick-ups. She is the main point of contact for anyone interested in purchasing a puppy or entering into a stud agreement with the program.

Behind the scenes, Colby meticulously plans projects and matches Full Frenchie's dams with top-quality studs worldwide. Their young sons are also deeply involved in the program. Playing and giving that social interaction that puppies need to thrive.

Customer Testimonials

Here is what customers have to say about Full Frenchie breeding program.

"We recently purchased a female French bulldog from Full Frenchie. The owners were an absolute pleasure to work with on every level. They met with us when it was convenient for us and delivered everything as promised. There was NO gray area with this company. I highly recommend them for your French bulldog needs."

"Full Frenchie was so great to work with! Breeze took the time to FaceTime with us multiple times and was communicative. She also flew to NY to deliver our Frenchie Otis personally. I highly recommend them. We love our Otis!"

Conclusion

Full Frenchie's family-centered approach has created a thriving breeding program and a unique experience for its customers. The family takes immense pride in raising these delicate little pups and helping them find loving forever homes.

To learn more about Full Frenchie and their commitment to raising and educating people about French Bulldogs, visit their website below or follow them on @fullfrenchie on all social platforms.

