An Overview of the Automotive HMI Market : Trends, Drivers, Growth, Challenges, and Future Outlook

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, the global automotive HMI market size was valued at $14,807.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $33,590 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the global automotive HMI market is driven by the increasing demand for improved real-time monitoring of vehicle for the driver and enhanced user experience, along with a rise in focus on greater driver assistance systems. Additionally, enhancement in vehicle controls and smart access would provide lucrative opportunities to emerging market players in the near future. However, high costs associated with HMI products restrain the market growth.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. China dominated the "global automotive HMI market" in 2017, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Increase in adoption of enhanced interiors for vehicles, rise in concern of consumer toward safety & security features in cars are the main factors that boost the growth of the automotive HMI market. In addition, growth in production and sales of vehicles in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is mainly characterized to fuel the growth of the automotive HMI market. The market growth is directly related to the advancement and expansion of the infotainment systems.

Based on technology, the visual interface segment occupied nearly four-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is poised to retain its top status through 2025. This is due to better visualization of data gathered through sensors & ADAS systems in integrated primary display systems.

Regionally, North America is poised to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.9% from 2018 to 2025, due to increase in sales of vehicles in the region along with surge in per-capita purchase power of consumers. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to retain its highest share in the global market through 2025, owing to rise in ADAS and autonomous driving capability along with enhancement in vehicle interiors in the region.

By product type, the central display segment generated more than two-fifths of the overall revenue in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2025. This is attributed to the integrated approach of displaying contents of infotainment systems and connected platforms. However, the head-up display segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Automotive HMI Market:

Based on product type, the central display segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on technology type, the visual interface segment of automotive HMI market size was the highest revenue contributor in 2017.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest market revenue in 2017, followed by North America, Europe and LAMEA.

Key market players :

The key players analyzed in the report include Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Alpine Electronics, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Harman International Industries, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Valeo, Clarion Co. Ltd., Continental AG, Nuance Communications Inc., and Nuance Communications, Inc. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

