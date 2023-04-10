PET Packaging Market to Reach US$ 99.6 Billion By 2028, Influenced by Growing Demand for Environment Friendly Packaging

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “𝐏𝐄𝐓 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global PET packaging market size reached US$ 74.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 99.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2023-2028. Polyethylene terephthalate, commonly known as PET, is a versatile form of polyester that boasts several beneficial properties, such as thermal stability, durability, and resistance to microorganisms. PET resin pellets can be melted down and molded into a wide range of shapes, including bottles, boxes, and containers, according to specific customer requirements. PET packaging offers several advantages, such as protecting the packaged contents from degradation, providing resistance to alcohol, solvents, moisture, and microorganisms, and maintaining quality. As a result, it finds extensive applications in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and personal care.

𝐏𝐄𝐓 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The global market for PET packaging is experiencing significant growth, primarily due to the increasing demand for environmentally friendly packaging solutions. PET packaging is highly resistant to diluted halogenated carbons and alkalis and offers excellent dimensional stability, making it an ideal choice for several applications. Furthermore, the escalating demand for ready-to-eat (RTE) food products and carbonated drinks due to hectic lifestyles and busy schedules is driving the market growth. In line with this, key market manufacturers are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to engineer sustainable and recyclable packaging solutions, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Other factors, such as rising environmental awareness and the escalating need for sustainable packaging solutions, are providing an impetus to the market growth.

𝐏𝐄𝐓 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the PET packaging market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐬𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

• Amcor plc

• Berry Global

• Graham Packaging Company

• Dunmore Corporation

• Huhtamäki Oyj

• Resilux NV

• E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

• Silgan Holdings Inc.

• GTX Hanex Plastic

• Comar LLC

• Sonoco Products Company

• Nampak Ltd.

• CCL Industries Inc.

• Smurfit Kappa Group

• Rexam PLC

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has segmented the global PET packaging market based on packaging type, form, pack type, filling technology, end-user and region.

Breakup by Packaging Type:

• Rigid Packaging

• Flexible Packaging

Breakup by Form:

• Amorphous PET

• Crystalline PET

Breakup by Pack Type:

• Bottles and Jars

• Bags and Pouches

• Trays

• Lids/Caps and Closures

• Others

Breakup by Filling Technology:

• Hot Fill

• Cold Fill

• Aseptic Fill

• Others

Breakup by End-User:

• Beverages Industry:

o Bottled Water

o Carbonated Soft Drinks

o Milk and Dairy Products

o Juices

o Beer

o Others

• Household Goods Sector

• Food Industry

• Pharmaceutical Industry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

