Big Data Analytics in Retail Market – Know the Untapped Growth Opportunities to 2027 | USD 25,560 Million

Big Data Analytics in Retail Market

The global big data in retail analytics market witnessed significant growth in the recent past and is expected to exhibit a similar trend in the coming years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global big data analytics in retail market size was valued at $4,854 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,560 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 23.1% from 2021 to 2028.

An increase in spending on big data analytics tools, the surge in the need to deliver personalized customer experience to increase sales, and the rise in the growth of the e-commerce sector drive the growth of global big data analytics in the retail market. However, issues in collecting and collating the data from disparate systems and challenges in capturing customer data restrain the growth to some extent.

On the other hand, the integration of new technologies such as IoT, AI and machine learning in big data analytics in retail and the growing demand for predictive analytics in retail would create new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 scenario-

• During COVID-19 the demand for big data analytics in retail has been accelerated owing to the increasing trend of e-commerce platforms. In addition, the change in the buying behavior of the customers has further enhanced demand.

• On the other hand, the optimization of business continuity has increased the adoption of big data analytics in retail, during the lockdown.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for around two-third of the global big data analytics in retail market in 2019, and is expected to continue its lead position throughout the forecast period. The use of on-premise data analytics in retail to ensure data security majorly drives the growth of the segment.

However, the cloud segment would register the highest CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period. An increase in the adoption of big data analytics in retail has been witnessed for the manufacturing of high-precision components. Fewer investment needs on hardware infrastructure, flexible plans from vendors according to enterprise usage, and greater scalability augment the growth of the segment.

Based on component, the software segment contributed to the largest market share in 2019, holding more than two-thirds of the global big data analytics in the retail market, and is expected to continue to dominate in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

The increase in the need to improve personalization at a transformational scale by allowing retail companies to enhance customer experience and growing requirements to provide more customized recommendations to the customers drive the growth of the segment.

However, the services segment is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 23.1% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to its adoption to ensure the effective functioning of software and platforms throughout the big data analysis process.

Based on region, the market is studied across regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. The region across North America held the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to dominate in terms of revenue by 2028. Simultaneously, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to exhibit the largest CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period.

Leading market players profiled in the report include Qlik Technologies Inc., RetailNext, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Teradata, Alteryx Inc, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

