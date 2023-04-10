Solar Panel Market Size 536.9 GW and Expected CAGR 20.4% | Forecast Report 2027 by IMARC Group

Solar Panel Market

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕”, the global solar panel market size reached 177.7 GW in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the solar panel market to reach 536.9 GW by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4% during 2022-2027.

A solar panel refers to a device that transforms the energy from the sun into electricity. It consists of multiple photovoltaic (PV) cells, which are made up of semiconductor materials, such as silicon. These cells absorb the energy from sunlight and generate a flow of electrons, which can be harnessed as electrical power. Solar panels are used to generate clean, renewable energy, and are an important component of solar energy systems. They can be installed on rooftops, in open fields or deserts, and even on spacecraft.

𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The increasing demand for clean and renewable energy sources represents a significant factor driving the growth of the solar panel market across the globe. Apart from this, favorable government policies and incentives promoting the adoption of solar energy are contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the expansion in the construction industry and ongoing infrastructure development are driving the market toward growth. The market is also being driven by the rising concerns regarding the increasing electricity costs, along with the growing need for sustainable way of development. Other factors, such as extensive research and development (R&D) activities, declining costs of solar panel technology, significant technological advancements, and increasing investments in solar energy, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the globe.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major manufacturers in the market.

Some of the leading players are:

• Jinko Solar

• Trina Solar

• Canadian Solar

• JA Solar

• Hanwha Q-CELLS

• GCL-SI

• LONGi Solar

• Risen Energy

• Shunfeng

• Yingli Green

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has categorized the market based on type, end use and Region.

Breakup by Type:

• Crystal Silicon

• Monocrystalline Silicon

• Polycrystalline Silicon

• Thin Film

• Others

Breakup by End Use:

• Commercial

• Residential

• Industrial

Regional Insights:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, South Africa, Others)

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

