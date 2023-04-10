Maritime Missile Launch System Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2030

Maritime Missile Launch System Market

By system, the market is categorized into vertical launching system, single cell launcher, and vertical launch anti-submarine.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “maritime missile launch system market by system, mode, and launch type: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030,” the global maritime missile launch system market was valued at $280.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $458.7 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.8%.

Increase in number of territorial conflicts across the world and naval modernization programs have boosted the growth of the global maritime missile launch system market. However, high cost of maritime missile launch systems hinders the market growth. On the contrary, reliable and efficient vertical launch maritime missile launch systems and increase in defense expenditure globally would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the demand for maritime missile launch systems due to the implementation of strict lockdown across the globe.

However, the pandemic presented major challenges for the industry due to disruption in supply chain of raw materials and logistics challenges.

The manufacturing companies were forced to reduce expansion of their businesses and cut down funding of R&D to sustain during the pandemic.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global maritime missile launch system market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by big players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making safer, convenient, and efficient maritime missile launch systems. North America is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in modernization initiatives regarding development of reliable and efficient missile launch systems.

Leading Key Players:

Aselsan A.Ş.

BAE Systems plc

General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.

Konsberg Gruppen ASA

Lockheed Martin Corporation

MBDA

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

Raytheon Company

ROKETSAN A.S.

SaaB AB

By system, the market is categorized into vertical launching system, single cell launcher, and vertical launch anti-submarine. The vertical launching system segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for vertical launch systems in maritime missile launch systems, owing to their reliable, most practical, and efficient nature.

By launch type, the maritime missile launch system market is divided into hot launch, cold launch, and concentric canister launch. The cold launch segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high safety of the system and rise in use of cold launch systems for launch of modern missiles.

Key players operating in the global maritime missile launch system market include Aselsan A.Ş., BAE Systems plc, General Dynamics Corporation, Konsberg Gruppen ASA, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MBDA, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, ROKETSAN A.S., and SaaB AB

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

By system, the vertical launching system segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By mode, the on-surface segment is anticipated to exhibit significant maritime missile launch system industry growth in the future.

By launch type, the cold launch segment is projected to lead the global maritime missile launch system market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to the hot launch segment.

By region, North America is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

