BUMBLEC Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

Inspired by one of the humanoid robots created by Tesla, BumbleC aims to bring various utilities to its users including Play2Earn game, staking, NFTs, chain, wallet, listing site, launchpad, and more. Its native token BUMBLEC was listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on April 6, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing BumbleC

Two Tesla bots was unvelled by Elon Musk at Tesla AI Day - BumbleC and Optimus. As a humanoid robot created by Tesla, BumbleC is able to walk by itself, no strings attached or backup support, moving its legs and arms in a swift motion.

BumbleC is a project inspired by BumbleC humanoid robot. It aims to bring about a change through its choice of name and logo. Whilst paying homage to the massive ETH community and the coin which is endorsed by it, the team believes in the potential of this project to do well.

The utility BumbleC aims to bring to this project and holders includes Play2Earn game, staking, NFTs, chain, wallet, listing site, launchpad, and more. These utilities the team brings to the project will be accompanied by viral marketing to ensure the growth and awareness of the project. The goal is to market this globally and bring in investors to play its P2E game which will comprise of burning and buyback functions within it. Currently the NFTs are being made which will be used for the game as well so that the ecosystem for BumbleC is fully functional.

The vision of BumbleC is to inherently create a project which comprises of virality and humour to ensure that the community will stay interested. The team will ensure it markets this project such that it brings an atmosphere of joy within all investors. More information will continue to be provided as it reaches certain milestones of the project and utilises the budget to further its utilities.

About BUMBLEC Token

BUMBLEC is the native token of BumbleC project. Based on ERC-20, BUMBLEC has a total supply of 100 million (i.e., 100,000,000) tokens. It collects a total of 5% tax on each buy/sell, of which 4% will be used for marketing, and the remaining 1% goes into the liquidity pool.

BUMBLEC token was listed on LBank Exchange at 11:00 UTC on April 6, 2023, investors who are interested in BumbleC can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange now.

