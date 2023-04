Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 10.0 BN by 2028, Industry CAGR 6.1% | IMARC Group

Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled โ€œ๐’๐š๐ฎ๐๐ข ๐€๐ซ๐š๐›๐ข๐š ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ: ๐ˆ๐ง๐๐ฎ๐ฌ๐ญ๐ซ๐ฒ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ, ๐’๐ก๐š๐ซ๐ž, ๐’๐ข๐ณ๐ž, ๐†๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, ๐Ž๐ฉ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ฎ๐ง๐ข๐ญ๐ฒ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ–,โ€ the Saudi Arabiaย health insurance market size reached US$ 7.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

Health insurance provides financial protection to individuals for medical and surgical expenses incurred during illness or injury. It requires the policyholder to pay a periodic premium to the insurer to cover the cost of healthcare services as specified in the policy. A comprehensive health insurance plan includes services such as diagnosis and treatment for chronic illnesses and conditions, psychiatric care, emergency evacuation and transportation, in-patient and out-patient treatment, maternity care, and dental care. In Saudi Arabia, a multitude of reputable health insurance providers offer several insurance plans designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals and families. These plans provide access to high-quality medical care and financial security in the event of a medical emergency.ย

๐’๐š๐ฎ๐๐ข ๐€๐ซ๐š๐›๐ข๐š ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐“๐ซ๐ž๐ง๐๐ฌ:

The rising population and rapid industrialization are increasing the demand for healthcare services and health insurance coverage, which represents one of the key factors fueling the market growth in Saudi Arabia. In addition to this, the rising job opportunities in the country have attracted a large number of expatriates, further fueling the demand for healthcare and insurance services. Besides this, the Politics of Saudi Arabia has mandated healthcare coverage for all citizens and non-citizens, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, private sector organizations are required to provide health insurance coverage to their employees and dependents, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditures, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and improving healthcare infrastructure are contributing to the market growth.

๐’๐š๐ฎ๐๐ข ๐€๐ซ๐š๐›๐ข๐š ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐š๐ง๐œ๐ž ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ‘-๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ– ๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ ๐š๐ง๐ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

๐‚๐จ๐ฆ๐ฉ๐ž๐ญ๐ข๐ญ๐ข๐ฏ๐ž ๐‹๐š๐ง๐๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ฉ๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ:

The competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabia health insurance market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง:

The report has segmented the Saudi Arabia health insurance market on the basis of type and service provider

๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐›๐ฒ ๐“๐ฒ๐ฉ๐ž:

Individual

Group

๐๐ซ๐ž๐š๐ค๐ฎ๐ฉ ๐›๐ฒ ๐’๐ž๐ซ๐ฏ๐ข๐œ๐ž ๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฏ๐ข๐๐ž๐ซ:

Public

Private

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

