Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 10.0 BN by 2028, Industry CAGR 6.1% | IMARC Group

Saudi Arabia Health Insurance Market 2023-2028

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, April 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬, 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞, 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞, 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡, 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖,” the Saudi Arabia health insurance market size reached US$ 7.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2023-2028.

Health insurance provides financial protection to individuals for medical and surgical expenses incurred during illness or injury. It requires the policyholder to pay a periodic premium to the insurer to cover the cost of healthcare services as specified in the policy. A comprehensive health insurance plan includes services such as diagnosis and treatment for chronic illnesses and conditions, psychiatric care, emergency evacuation and transportation, in-patient and out-patient treatment, maternity care, and dental care. In Saudi Arabia, a multitude of reputable health insurance providers offer several insurance plans designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals and families. These plans provide access to high-quality medical care and financial security in the event of a medical emergency.

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:

The rising population and rapid industrialization are increasing the demand for healthcare services and health insurance coverage, which represents one of the key factors fueling the market growth in Saudi Arabia. In addition to this, the rising job opportunities in the country have attracted a large number of expatriates, further fueling the demand for healthcare and insurance services. Besides this, the Politics of Saudi Arabia has mandated healthcare coverage for all citizens and non-citizens, which, in turn, is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, private sector organizations are required to provide health insurance coverage to their employees and dependents, which is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, rising healthcare expenditures, the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and improving healthcare infrastructure are contributing to the market growth.

𝐒𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢 𝐀𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐚 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The competitive landscape of the Saudi Arabia health insurance market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

The report has segmented the Saudi Arabia health insurance market on the basis of type and service provider

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

Individual

Group

𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐛𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐫:

Public

Private

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

