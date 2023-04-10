Mobile AR Market Size is Set to Skyrocket with Expected Size of $184.61 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 31.40%

Mobile Augmented Reality Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Mobile AR Market by Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030", the global mobile augmented reality (AR) market size is expected to reach $184.61 billion by 2030 from $12.61 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 31.40% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

The key players profiled in the Mobile AR Market report include Qualcomm Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Blippar.Com Ltd., Google, Apple, Magic Leap, Groove Jones, Wikitude, and Marxent Labs.

Download Free Research Sample with Latest Mobile AR Market Insights @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13489

These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the Mobile AR Market. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every Mobile AR Market player.

The Mobile AR Market is highly competitive, owing to the strong presence of existing vendors. Vendors with extensive technical and financial resources are expected to gain a competitive advantage over their competitors because they can cater to Mobile AR Market demands. The competitive environment in this market is expected to increase as technological innovations, product extensions, and different strategies adopted by key vendors increase.

The report offers a thorough analysis of the Mobile AR Market with a detailed study of various aspects of the industry such as market dynamics, vital segments, major geographies, key players, and competitive landscape. The report provides a clear picture of the current market situation and future Mobile AR Market trends based on the impact of various dynamics and vital forces influencing the growth.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13489

The Mobile AR Market drivers and opportunities contributing to the growth are acknowledged in the industry dynamics. Besides, challenges and restraints that hold the potential to hamper market growth are also premeditated in the Mobile AR Market. Porter's five forces analysis is delivered through the report which precisely highlights the effects of key forces on the Mobile AR Market.

The report offers revenue size and estimations analyzing the market through various segments. Based on the influence of numerous industry dynamics and important variables driving the Mobile AR Market, the research gives a detailed picture of the present market condition and future trends.

This research and analysis based on a wide variety of factual inputs, which largely include interviews with Mobile AR Market participants, reliable statistics, and regional intelligence.

Questions Answered in the Report:

Q1. What are the upcoming trends of Mobile AR Market?

Q2. What is the leading applications of Market?

Q3. Which is the largest regional market?

Q4. What is the estimated revenue size of Mobile AR Market?

Q5. Which are the top companies to hold the market share?

Mobile Augmented Reality (AR) Market Key Segments

By Component

• Hardware

• 3D Camera

• Sensors

• Processor

• Others

• Software

• Services

By Device Type

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs)

• Others

By Application

• Consumer

• Healthcare

• Enterprise

• Commercial

• Aerospace & Defense

• Others

By Region

• North America

◦ U.S.

◦ Canada

◦ Mexico

• Europe

◦ UK

◦ Germany

◦ France

◦ Italy

◦ Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

◦ China

◦ Japan

◦ India

◦ South Korea

◦ Taiwan

◦ Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

◦ Latin America

◦ Middle East

◦ Africa

Explore Our Latest Works to Enhance Your Business Growth:

https://www.openpr.com/news/3000432/global-semiconductor-memory-market-growth-projections

https://www.openpr.com/news/3000472/demand-for-heat-sink-market-in-automotive-sector-is-on-the-rise

https://www.openpr.com/news/3000531/medical-robots-market-trends-and-insights-intuitive-surgical