"The Adventures of Todd Tuttle: The Medallion" - Thrilling Journey Across the Galaxy! Available in Paperback on Amazon

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trey Nace, a multi-talented author, actor, and helicopter pilot, has announced the release of his #1 best-selling eBook "The Adventures of Todd Tuttle: The Medallion" in paperback format. The book is now available for purchase on Amazon.
"The Adventures of Todd Tuttle: The Medallion" is the first book in a seven-book series and promises readers many more thrilling adventures to come. The series has already garnered glowing reviews, including a 5-star review from a satisfied reader who said, "This book is Just. Plain. Fun. I read it cover-to-cover in one sitting. Middle grade readers will enjoy this dynamic and entertaining read. So will older audiences who enjoy trekking 'where no one has gone before.'"
The book follows the story of two teenage archenemies, Todd Tuttle and Max, who are transported across the galaxy and must team up to get back home. As they navigate the universe, they encounter Greek myths and legends that come to life and face an ancient evil entity that they must banish to save the universe.
With danger at every turn, Todd and Max must put aside their differences and work together to achieve their goals. Along the way, they learn valuable lessons about themselves and each other.
"The Adventures of Todd Tuttle: The Medallion" promises to be a fun and thrilling read for all ages. An audio edition of the book is also in the works, giving fans a new way to experience the adventure. The second book in the series is set to be released in the summer of 2023, so readers can look forward to even more exciting adventures from Todd and Max.
Author Trey Nace is an adventurer at heart, with a wealth of experience in storytelling, acting, voice-over work, and even piloting helicopters. Drawing from his varied background, Nace creates a richly detailed and captivating world in "The Adventures of Todd Tuttle: The Medallion" that readers won't be able to put down.
With his dynamic characters and gripping plot, Nace weaves a thrilling tale that takes readers on an unforgettable journey across the galaxy. Whether you're a middle-grade reader or a fan of epic adventures, "The Adventures of Todd Tuttle: The Medallion" promises to be a must-read.
Don't miss out on the adventure of a lifetime! Visit https://treynace.com/ for more information on "The Adventures of Todd Tuttle: The Medallion" and get ready to be transported across the galaxy on an epic journey full of adventure, mystery, and excitement. Get your copy of the paperback on Amazon today and stay tuned for the upcoming audio edition and the release of the second book in the series in summer 2023.
