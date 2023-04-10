Pharmacy Automation Market Size & Share to Surpass $ 9707.06 Million by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

There were 194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,456 in the last 365 days.
WASHINGTON, April 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Pharmacy Automation Market is valued at USD 5565.82 Million in the year 2022 and is forecasted to reach a value of USD 9707.06 Million by the year 2030. The Global Market is anticipated to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.20% over the forecast period.
Market Overview
The rising demand for specialty drug prescription filling solutions, the rising need to minimize medication errors and the decentralization of pharmacies are the key factors driving the growth of the market.
Pharmacy automation is the use of technology to automate various tasks in a pharmacy, such as prescription filling, dispensing, and inventory management. Automation can help to improve efficiency, accuracy, and patient safety.
There are a number of different types of pharmacy automation systems available, each with its own specific benefits. Some common types of systems include:
Market Dynamics
The pharmacy automation market is also facing a number of challenges, including:
Top Players in the Global Pharmacy Automation Market
Top Trends in Global Pharmacy Automation Market
These are just some of the top trends in the global pharmacy automation market. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the factors mentioned above.
Regional Analysis
The global pharmacy automation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for pharmacy automation, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The high growth of the North American market is attributed to the increasing demand for specialty drug prescription filling solutions, the rising need to minimize medication errors, and the decentralization of pharmacies. The European market is also growing at a significant pace, driven by the increasing adoption of automation in hospitals and retail pharmacies. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising awareness about the benefits of automation in the healthcare industry, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and the need for reducing medication errors.
Here is a more detailed analysis of the regional market:
North America
The North American pharmacy automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for specialty drug prescription filling solutions, the rising need to minimize medication errors, and the decentralization of pharmacies. The United States is the largest market for pharmacy automation in North America, followed by Canada.
Europe
The European pharmacy automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of automation in hospitals and retail pharmacies. Germany is the largest market for pharmacy automation in Europe, followed by the United Kingdom and France.
Asia Pacific
The Asia Pacific pharmacy automation market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the rising awareness about the benefits of automation in the healthcare industry, increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, and the need for reducing medication errors. China is the largest market for pharmacy automation in Asia Pacific, followed by India and Japan.
Rest of the World
The Rest of the World pharmacy automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing adoption of automation in hospitals and retail pharmacies in countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and South Africa.
Overall, the global pharmacy automation market is expected to grow at a healthy pace during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing demand for specialty drug prescription filling solutions, the rising need to minimize medication errors, and the decentralization of pharmacies.
Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 146 Pages and in-depth TOC on Pharmacy Automation Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).
Global Pharmacy Automation Market Segmentation
By Product
By End User
By Region
Scope of the Report:
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 5565.82 Million
|Revenue Forecast by 2030
|USD 9707.06 Million
|CAGR
|7.20% from 2023 to 2030
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Year
|2023 to 2030
|Key Players
|Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Omnicell Inc. (US), KUKA AG (Swisslog Healthcare) (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), Capsa Healthcare (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Yuyama Co. Ltd. (Japan), ARxIUM Inc. (US), Parata Systems LLC (US), RxSafe LLC (US), ScriptPro LLC (US), Pearson Medical Technologies LLC (US), Medical Packaging Inc. LLC (US), Tension Corporation (US), Noritsu Pharmacy Automation (US), Euclid Medical Products (US), TouchPoint Medical Solutions (US), Meditech Pharmacy Management Solutions (Belgium), Innovation Associates (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Willach Group (Group)
|Customization Options
|If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/pharmacy-automation-market-1681/request-sample
The key questions answered in the Pharmacy Automation Market Report are:
