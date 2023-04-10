Messaben Announces the Change of Control in Its Shares Structure & Officers

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2023 / Messaben, Corp.

In accordance with the requirements under the OTC Markets guidelines and regulations, any issuer with Current Information status on OTC Markets including companies that are subject to and current in their SEC Exchange Act reporting requirements or companies that file current information on OTC Markets in accordance with their Alternative Reporting Standards, must file a Form 8-K if SEC reporting or submit a news release within 4 days from the occurrence.

MESSABEN MSBN has gone through organizational restructuring to enhance the workflow and the management communication on the executive level, due to its recent acquisitions in the western and eastern hemisphere which dictates decentralization of the operations, through a shareholders decision issued by majority of the votes starting Q2 2023 complemented by Shares Purchase Agreements signed on the 5th of April, 2023, to affect such change.

MESSABEN announces the change of the shareholding control and voting power of its major shareholders in addition to changing the executive officers' structure as per the following:

Common Shares (issued & outstanding): 531,675,113

Name Previous Shareholding Percentage Status New Shareholding Percentage Status (Change of Control) Khalil Ouar ~ 45.4% ~ 58.0% Rami Bakir ~ 28.7% ~ 24.9% Amal Babetty ~ 20.7% ~ 9.2%

Preferred Shares (issued "Series B"): 47,000,000

Name Previous Shareholding Status (Series "B") New Shareholding Status (Change of Control) Khalil Ouar 33.4% 63% Rami Bakir 33.3% 27% Amal Babetty 33.3% 10%

OFFICERS CHANGES

Khalil Ouar: President of MESSABEN, Director & the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

MESSABEN's President Khalil Ouar along with the CEO Rami Bakir are excited about the acquisitions that were achieved, setting a new solid phase for the Company in its business development and place. Further press releases are planned to be issued very soon, as well as announcements of the Company's worldwide footprint. "We at Messaben are excited to present our Company into the public realm by introducing our ground-breaking patented technologies in the water treatment and clean energy downhole intervention technologies. We are positioning the company strategically to take a lead role in decarbonization, water treatment, and reuse, offering cost effective, low energy state-of-the-art equipment. Major NOCs in Middle East are showing interest and advanced communications are ongoing for our technology with pilot programs scheduled this coming summer."

ABOUT MESSABEN, Corp.

MESSABEN Corp (MSBN) is a company specialized in Water Treatment Solutions and Downhole Technologies. Its patented technologies, backed up by powerful engineering and R&D, have allowed the Company to create its own niche market, that is characterized by effectiveness, economic impact and a manufacturing power that serves multiple sectors such as Oil & Gas, Mining, Geothermal, and others.

Its Water Treatment & Reuse technology is incomparable, it has considerable advantages over major competitors in the market through reducing the impact of environmental pollution and carbon footprint, while being economical and efficient on all levels. Further, its Downhole Technologies products and services are described as the state-of-the-art intervention products in the Oil & Gas, mining and geothermal realms due to high-tech engineering and manufacturing with an effective economic impact in the Oil & Gas sector especially.

The Company is conducting solid business development activities due to the high interest from the market on both governmental levels (NOCs) and the private sector with well-known prominent names in the industry. MESSABEN is actively seeking to expand in multiple regions and always in the search for suitable partners to join the journey and expand.

