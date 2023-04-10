St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23A4002749

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 4/9/2023 at approximately 1551 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Main Street / Fairground Rd, Bradford, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

ACCUSED: Justin Gravelle

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash in the town of Bradford, Vermont. During the course of the investigation Troopers discovered an occupant of the vehicle, Gravelle, had an active warrant for his arrest. Gravelle was transported the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: TBD

COURT: Chittenden County

LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF

BAIL: $100

MUG SHOT: Not available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

