St. Johnsbury Barracks / Arrest on Warrant

There were 194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,475 in the last 365 days.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4002749
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 4/9/2023 at approximately 1551 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: N Main Street / Fairground Rd, Bradford, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Justin Gravelle
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash in the town of Bradford, Vermont. During the course of the investigation Troopers discovered an occupant of the vehicle, Gravelle, had an active warrant for his arrest. Gravelle was transported the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: TBD
COURT: Chittenden County
LODGED - LOCATION: NERCF
BAIL: $100
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Evan Johnson
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585