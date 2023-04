From Solo Travel to Baecation

Author Marilene Shane in the United Arab Emirates Solo Travel: Try It At Least Once! available in Print and eBook. Solo Travel: Try it At Least Once is a part of the Diary of a Traveling Black Woman: A Guide to International Travel series.

Author Marilene Shane first released the travel guide, Solo Travel: Try It At Least Once! , in 2019 as a part of the Diary of a Traveling Black Woman travel guide series. Her highly anticipated travel guide for Black women chronicles her solo travel experiences while offering guidance on how to fearlessly embark on one's own solo travel journey.In this guide, Shane challenges readers to see Solo Travel as a deep experience that allows them to challenge fears, discover personal strengths, and revisit dreams. She frames her many "Solo Missions'' as unique opportunities to combat fear and grow towards becoming the best version of herself. Shane's personal mantra #justbe echoes throughout her guide as it encourages women to embrace each phase of the journey as it comes.In February of 2023, Shane embarked on the next phase of her journey when her beau popped the question at an unforgettable brunch in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Surrounded by chosen family and friends, Shane tearfully accepted the proposal to embark on her life's next journey: marriage.Shane's journey is a reminder that taking time to focus inwardly comes with reward. She reminds travelers that Solo Travel provides the opportunity to connect with oneself without common distractions or the imposing opinions of others. Her journey from planning solo missions to co-planning baecations reminds readers that their heart's desire is waiting on the other side of self-awareness, self-care, and self-love.You can purchase a copy of Marilene Shane's Solo Travel Guide from your favorite online book and ebook retailers. Follow Marilene's wanderlust journey on Instagram at @wander_lene.