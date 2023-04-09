President’s Lao visit to generate new impetus to bilateral ties: Deputy Foreign Minister:

VIETNAM, April 9 - HÀ NỘI – President Võ Văn Thưởng’s selection of Laos as the first country to visit in his new position affirms Việt Nam's consistent policy of treasuring and giving the highest priority to the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos, said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Đỗ Hùng Việt.

Việt said that amid the complicated developments in the region and the world, the visit also demonstrates Việt Nam’s strong and comprehensive support for socio-economic renewal, recovery and development, and global integration of Laos.

He made the comments during an interview granted to the press on the occasion of the President’s visit to Laos from April 10-11 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith.

President Thưởng is scheduled to hold talks and witness the signing of cooperation agreements with the Lao Party General Secretary and President, meet with the Lao Prime Minister and the Chairman of the Lao National Assembly, and receive the Chairman of the Central Committee of the Lao Front for National Construction and the President of the Việt Nam-Laos Friendship Association and meet representatives of the Vietnamese community in Laos.

These important activities will create a new impetus for Việt Nam-Laos cooperative ties via all channels and fields, contributing to the effective implementation of high-level agreements between the two Parties and countries, including the Việt Nam-Laos cooperation strategy agreement for 2021-2030 and the Việt Nam-Laos Bilateral Cooperation Agreement for 2021-2025, Việt said.

He added that President Thưởng would also lay wreaths at the Monument of Unknown Soldiers and the statue of President Kaysone Phomvihane, and call on former high-ranking leaders of Laos, showing gratitude for the significant contributions made by generations of leaders, officials, soldiers, and people of Laos to the special relationship between Việt Nam and Laos.

He noted that these activities would certainly contribute to developing great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos. VNS