Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,428 in the last 365 days.

Minister Duclos to highlight federal budget investments for the Canadian Dental Care Plan in Victoria, British Columbia

VICTORIA, BC, April 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health will host an event in Victoria, British Columbia to highlight federal budget investments in stronger public health care, including funding to implement the Canadian Dental Care Plan.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date

Tuesday, April 11, 2023            

Time

12:15 pm PDT

Location

Dental Building
Camosun College Lansdowne Campus
3100 Foul Bay Rd.
Victoria, BC

Parking will be available onsite in the P1 lot, in spaces reserved for media.

Media may also join by Zoom: https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/65177314525

Passcode: 230411

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Health Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/09/c0926.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Minister Duclos to highlight federal budget investments for the Canadian Dental Care Plan in Victoria, British Columbia

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more