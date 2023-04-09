Minister Duclos to highlight federal budget investments for the Canadian Dental Care Plan in Victoria, British Columbia

There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,428 in the last 365 days.
VICTORIA, BC, April 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health will host an event in Victoria, British Columbia to highlight federal budget investments in stronger public health care, including funding to implement the Canadian Dental Care Plan.
A media availability will follow the event.
Date
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Time
12:15 pm PDT
Location
Dental Building
Camosun College Lansdowne Campus
3100 Foul Bay Rd.
Victoria, BC
Parking will be available onsite in the P1 lot, in spaces reserved for media.
Media may also join by Zoom: https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/65177314525
Passcode: 230411
Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.
SOURCE Health CanadaView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/09/c0926.html
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.