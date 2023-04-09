Minister Duclos to highlight federal budget investments for the Canadian Dental Care Plan in Victoria, British Columbia

VICTORIA, BC, April 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Health will host an event in Victoria, British Columbia to highlight federal budget investments in stronger public health care, including funding to implement the Canadian Dental Care Plan.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date

Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Time

12:15 pm PDT

Location

Dental Building

Camosun College Lansdowne Campus

3100 Foul Bay Rd.

Victoria, BC

Parking will be available onsite in the P1 lot, in spaces reserved for media.

Media may also join by Zoom: https://hc-sc-gc-ca.zoom.us/j/65177314525

Passcode: 230411

Please indicate your name (first and last) and media outlet when joining the event.

SOURCE Health Canada