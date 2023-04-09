Dolphin Discovery Isla Mujeres, An Educational Swim With Dolphins Experience In Mexico

A Mexican company offers an experience to national and international families through educational interactions.

CANCUN, Mexico, April 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dolphin Discovery Isla Mujeres, a member of The Dolphin Company family, a worldwide park operator, continues its environmental education efforts through a series of activities and events that bring the community closer to learning about species, the environment and the measures we can take individually and collectively to take care of our planet.

Since its opening in December 1994, Dolphin Discovery has offered unforgettable experiences to thousands of families in Mexico and around the world, through educational interactions with species such as dolphins, sea lions, and manatees, standing out for the quality of its programs, which are specially designed to spread its conservation message enjoyably, inspiring visitors to adopt new habits, inviting them to participate in ludic activities about ecology and recycling methods, during their visit. This has kept it in the public's preference because they experience a real connection with nature and become aware of the role we all play in caring for the environment.

In addition to its swim with dolphins and other marine mammals programs, Dolphin Discovery Isla Mujeres visits schools and communities in Cancun and Playa del Carmen, where specialists and veterinarians share conservation information. They have visited more than 230,000 schools up to date.

On the other hand, they invite various educational institutions to take their students to visit the habitat and learn about the fascinating marine mammals.

They also hold events outside their habitat of Isla Mujeres to integrate the community into environmental care, such as the case of the beach and mangrove cleanup days, where they have collected more than 125 tons of garbage.

They also organize a series of lectures and various activities to promote special dates, such as Dolphin Week or World Manatee Day, where the public learns all about these species. On World Environmental Education Day, educational theater plays are performed to communicate the importance of avoiding pollution of the seas and lakes and the risk that plastic represents for various species. This year's event brought together approximately 600 children from more than ten schools.

PIn this way, Dolphin Discovery stands out not only for the quality of the experiences it offers but also for its daily work in favor of environmental education.

About The Dolphin Company:

For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a worldwide park operator, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas, around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. For more information visit http://www.thedolphinco.com

