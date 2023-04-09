Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,425 in the last 365 days.

Statement by Minister Hussen on Easter

Christians in Canada and around the world will celebrate Easter

OTTAWA, ON, April 9, 2023 /CNW/ - This weekend, Christian communities across Canada and around the world will celebrate Easter, commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

This celebration is a time for us to reflect on the values of sacrifice, hope, and forgiveness. Traditionally, Christians will attend church or Easter mass, spend quality time with their family and friends, and organize Easter egg hunts for children.

Easter gives us a chance to acknowledge the many ways in which Christians enrich our communities. At this time of celebration and reflection, let us take a moment to highlight the acts of charity and care, both large and small, that make a difference to our society.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I wish everyone celebrating this holiday across the country a happy and blessed Easter!

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/09/c0501.html

You just read:

Statement by Minister Hussen on Easter

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more