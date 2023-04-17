Neva Ford Nation releases new single “You Cover Me"

GONZALES, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Some songs are destined for a certain time. After several years of evolution and change in her life, Billboard charting artist Neva Ford Nation, is set to release her new single, "You Cover Me" on Friday, April 21st There is a new sense of authority and urgency in Neva’s music now; she has lived through the testimony of her songs and is ready to share the strength and purpose she has found.
Propelled by the singer’s strong, passionate vocals, and her newfound voice as a co-songwriter. You Cover Me was conceived to bring healing and hope to a world resetting after an unexpected chapter in her life.
“I poured my experiences into the lyrics, putting my heart and soul into this song,” Neva says. “It’s me looking at my life and the things I was dealing with, trying to learn that God has me covered in any situation and I can overcome them.”
The single was produced by Bdm/Ugroove Music husband and wife duo Glenn GP Piper and Shelia-Moore Piper, also a co-writer on this song. Neva’s current single, "Thank You My Everything" was high as #15 on the Billboard Gospel Indicator Chart and was high as #79 on the Mediabase Charts in 2022.
“Walk With Me' and "Holding On 2.0” are two other standouts from her musical collection. Says Neva of the inspiration behind the new single "You Cover Me: “God is the source and my go-to through all the angles of my life. We are covered with Him in our lives.
