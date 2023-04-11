Finelib.com Launches New Online Marketplace for Nigerian Users

Finelib.com, Nigeria's leading online business directory, has launched a new marketplace for its Nigerian users named Finelib.ng Online Marketplace.
ABUJA, FCT, NIGERIA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new online marketplace - Finelib.ng will offer various products and services, including electronics, fashion, home and garden, automotive, health and beauty, and more. It will also feature a video embed system and social features allowing users to promote their products and services in Nigeria more effectively.
The marketplace will also provide users access to various services, such as product image upload, member chat, and social interactions. It will also feature a customer service team to help users with issues.
"Finelib Online Marketplace - Finelib.ng website will complement the existing Finelib.com business directory to showcase several products sold in Nigeria. Not only will this new platform displays a wide range of products from numerous sellers for buyers to choose from, but it will also allow sellers across various industries to grow and thrive exponentially.", says Mr. Charles Nwosu, the Founder and CEO of the company.
He added, "Our free platform will assist many Nigerian local businesses domiciled in different cities or towns to display their wares or products online while promoting their products nationwide, locally, or even in their neighborhood. The possibilities with Finelib.ng are endless, and we believe our platform will launch many successful careers. Using the inbuilt social functions in our new platform, they can interact further to increase the chances of sales".
Finelib.com is confident that its new online marketplace will be a great success and will help further to enhance the online shopping experience for its Nigerian users.
About Finelib
Finelib Technologies Limited (Finelib.com) specializes in providing cutting-edge marketing solutions through its online business directory in Nigeria. This is an excellent way for companies to increase their online presence and recognition. With over a decade of expertise in the industry, the company boasts a highly competent team of professionals devoted to helping businesses in Nigeria succeed.
