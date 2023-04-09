Global Real Estate Consulting Invites Investors to Open House for Unique Property in Historic Woodbridge

4766 Commonwealth Apartments Dee Dee Ohara-Blizard, Broker

Open House for Unique 8 Unit Multifamily Property in Historic Woodbridge

This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of history in one of the city's most sought-after locations. Two unique quads on a corner lot , this is an investment opportunity that shouldn't be missed.” — Dee Dee Ohara-Blizard, Broker

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, April 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Real Estate Consulting is proud to invite investors to an open house for an unique property located in the historic community of Woodbridge. The property consists of two quadriplex buildings located at 4766 Commonwealth Street and has been owned by the same owner for over 40 years.

Each unit in the quadriplex buildings features a spacious living area including two bedrooms, and one bathroom.

The buildings have been professionally managed and maintained. This is a great opportunity for investors to purchase an amazing property in a desirable area.

The sale includes both quad buildings (8 units). The property is situated near all of the entertainment and excitement of Midtown and Downtown, offering residents easy access to a wide range of attractions and amenities.

One of the buildings features the previous owner’s residence, two units converted into an extra large townhouse unit. It can be used as a luxury suite or converted back to two units.

The buildings are also conveniently located near Wayne State University, making them an ideal choice for students, faculty, and staff members looking for affordable, comfortable housing options.

The open house will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023 from 11AM-2PM. Global Real Estate Consulting will be onsite to answer any questions and provide additional information about the property.

We look forward to seeing you there!

4766 Commonwealth Video Tour