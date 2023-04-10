Electronic Music Artist BATME Returns with Highly Anticipated Second Single "Someone to Lead"

BATME in Valencia, Museu Ciencias y Artes

VALENCIA, SPAIN, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic music producer and composer BATME, the artist name of Piotr Szwach, is set to release his captivating second single, "Someone to Lead," on April 10, 2023. The track, produced under his own label BATME, showcases BATME's innovative production techniques and offers a distinctive blend of electronic music, ambient, and future bass.

"Someone to Lead" is a song for people looking for strong partners they can rely on. With a gritty, deep bass that leads the track, BATME has created an immersive sound experience that reflects his unique approach to music production. Drawing inspiration from a wide range of genres and artists, such as Flume and Bass Astral x Igo, BATME combines his classical roots, having finished a music degree and being a skilled piano player, with a passion for electronic music.

BATME's debut single "Say Something" garnered over 3,000 streams and received widespread acclaim from fans and industry professionals alike. The success of his first single has fueled his creativity and commitment to pushing the boundaries of electronic music.

Piotr Szwach, originally from Poland and now based in Valencia, Spain, has been composing music for films, documentaries, and video games for 17 years. His decision to pursue a solo career as BATME was sparked by the disbandment of Bass Astral x Igo, prompting him to continue creating innovative music in their wake.

"Someone to Lead" has already received glowing praise from industry insiders:

"I think this one has international potential." - Zoom Music & Management

"Your production techniques are amazing." - Alchemy Club

"The drop is really cool." - TLR Distribution

"You can hear a certain experience in choosing the sound palette." - Neura Prd.

"The distorting bass has a good effect on the song." - Avande Music Publishing

"We would like to share it to World Releases of 2023." - Red Viva Primavera

Fans can expect a music video for "Someone to Lead" within a month of the single's release. Stay tuned for more updates and future projects from this rising electronic music talent.

For more information about BATME and his music, visit his official website at https://batmemusic.com and follow him on Instagram https://instagram.com/batmemusic and TikTok https://tiktok.com/@batmemusic.

About BATME:

BATME, the artist name of Piotr Szwach, is a multi-talented electronic music producer and composer originally from Poland and currently based in Valencia, Spain. His music combines an eclectic mix of genres, including future bass, electro-soul, EDM, trap, indie pop, experimental electronica, house, and UK garage. BATME's unique approach to music production involves using an arsenal of analog gear to create distinct and innovative sounds.

