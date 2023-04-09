Prime Minister inspects airport expansion project during trip to Điện Biên Province

VIETNAM, April 9 - ĐIỆN BIÊN — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính inspected the progress of a project to expand the Điện Biên airport, a new urban area, and the supply of medicine and medical supplies at the provincial general hospital on Saturday while on a working trip to the northern mountainous province of Điện Biên.

At the project's site to expand the Điện Biên airport, the government leader stressed the importance of the project to the province’s development. He called on contractors to keep to schedule and try to complete the project one month ahead of schedule.

When completed, the expanded airport will be able to accommodate modern aircraft such as A320 and A321, and serve from 500,000 to 1 million passengers a year. Work under the project started in January last year and is planned to complete in December 2023.

During the trip, PM Chính presented scholarships to 300 children in difficult circumstances in Điện Biên and witnessed the hand-over of 200 bicycles to poor children.

He took the occasion to stress that the care, education and protection of children is a top priority of the Party, the State and society to ensure social welfare and sustainable national development. — VNS