SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. - HRMY

NEW YORK, April 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony" or the "Company") HRMY. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Harmony and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On March 28, 2023, Scorpion Capital ("Scorpion") published a short report on Harmony, which Scorpion described as "[o]ne of the most thoroughly corrupt healthcare schemes in recent years, deserving of criminal and political scrutiny." Scorpion described "Harmony's drug Wakix (pitolisant) [as] a repeat of the Seldane (terfenadine) saga, another histamine antagonist that the FDA pulled from the market and which is the poster child for cardiac toxicity via fatal QT prolongation/arrhythmia." Scorpion asserted that it "obtained dozens of serious adverse event reports from the FDA via Freedom of Information Act requests filed over several months, and they paint a devastating picture of the drug's risk to even young, otherwise healthy patients, including a recent sudden cardiac death, 2 weeks after starting Wakix on the day it was titrated to the highest dose." On this news, Harmony's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on March 28, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

