SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - LPLA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (“LPL” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LPLA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether LPL and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On March 23, 2023, LPL issued a press release detailing “its monthly activity report for February 2023.” Among other items, LPL disclosed that its total net new assets plunged 40% to $5.2 billion in February vs. January and stalled from the same period a year ago. The Company’s total advisory and brokerage assets were $1.15 trillion at the end of February, down 1.5% from the end of January.

On this news, LPL’s stock price fell $11.88 per share, or 5.83%, to close at $192.00 per share on March 24, 2023.

