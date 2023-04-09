Epichost Registers Over 7000 Domains in the fourth quarter of 2022-23

Epichost, a leading provider of web hosting services, has announced that it registered over 7000 domains in the fourth quarter of 2022-23.
DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, April 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Epichost, a leading provider of web hosting services, has announced that it registered over 7000 domains in the fourth quarter of 2022-23. This achievement showcases the company's growing market presence and popularity among businesses.
"We are thrilled to see such a strong demand for our services and for businesses to trust us with their online presence," said Suraj Sharma, CEO of Epichost. "Our team works hard to provide our customers with the best hosting solutions, and we are glad to see that it is paying off."
Epichost offers a wide range of web hosting services, including shared hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated hosting, as well as domain registration. With its user-friendly interface, cutting-edge technology, and excellent customer support, the company has become a go-to option for businesses of all sizes.
"Domain registration is a crucial step in creating an online presence, and we are proud to offer our customers an easy and affordable way to do it," said Suraj Sharma. "We are committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers, and we will continue to work hard to earn their trust and loyalty."
Epichost is a leading provider of web hosting services, serving businesses and individuals around the world. With a focus on reliability, security, and ease of use, Epichost provides customers with the tools they need to succeed online.
