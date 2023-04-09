Battery Master Online Offers D2C Services for Vehicle batteries Via its Online Platform

Buy Battery Online From Battery Master Online in Mauritius
PORT LOUIS , PORT LOUIS , MAURITIUS, April 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- For car owners there is a good news from Battery Master Online. An e-commerce company registered in Mauritius now offers vehicle owners to buy a perfect battery for cars directly from website. What is more interesting about Battery Master e-commerce platform is the unique quick battery finder tool which filters search results with the most suitable battery for cars based on vehicle make, model and year. After entering the details in quick battery finder tool, it will show batteries for cars as recommended by vehicle manufacturer.
Battery Master Online offers Original Equipment Brands of batteries with Warranty starting as from 12 months to 24 months. It's been an issue for vehicle owners in case of battery failure or vehicle refusing to start but now Battery Master Technical Team visits site and replaces battery with a professional touch which includes fault code removal and battery reset depending upon vehicle to vehicle. They also perform a full diagnostics on vehicle to determine the nature of fault. No need to to call towing services.
Battery Master is involved and selling and distribution of Automotive Batteries in Mauritius since year 2010 and since 2019 they have introduced D2C services on their e-commerce platform which is being appreciated by vehicle owners due to quality of services offered by Battery Master Online. The company offers Battery replacement services for all types of vehicles including PHEV and Hybrid cars ( Only Auxiliary battery )
Under 2 minutes a battery can be purchased on website of Battery Master Online and with selected delivery options it can be delivered and installed within 2 hours any where in the country. Payment options include credit/debit card, bank transfer, Juice by MCB. Company also provides fastest after sales services on site with fully equipped qualified technical team and have a dedicated HOTLINE number for the same. ( Also refer to how to buy online)
Battery Master also offers batteries for motorcycles and emergency support devices like jump starter, battery charger and portable air compressor.
Battery Master is the first in country to offer ONLINE and Home Delivery with Installation facility for Car batteries in Mauritius.
