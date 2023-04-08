SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.  of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – MARA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (“Marathon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MARA), and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Nevada, and docketed under 23-cv-00470, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Marathon securities between May 10, 2021 and February 28, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.



If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Marathon securities during the Class Period, you have until May 29, 2023 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class.

Marathon operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in the United States (“U.S.”).

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company overstated the efficacy of its disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company’s revenues and cost of revenue were materially misstated during the Class Period; (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial condition; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 28, 2023, Marathon issued a press release “announc[ing] . . . that it has cancelled its webcast and conference call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, initially scheduled for today, February 28, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, and will postpone the publication of its corresponding financial results.” That same day, Marathon disclosed receipt of a letter from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to accounting errors in the Company’s previously issued financial statements. The Company advised investors that the “statements contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and the previously issued unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the interim periods in 2022 and 2021 as contained in the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the fiscal periods ended March 31, 2021 and 2022, June 30, 2021 and 2022 and September 30, 2021 and 2022 . . . should no longer be relied upon” and will be restated.

Also on February 28, 2023, market analyst Seeking Alpha commented on Marathon’s announcement, stating that “[t]he company said its method for calculating the impairment of digital assets, chiefly bitcoin [], on a daily basis using a standard cutoff time wasn't in compliance with a requirement that calls for the intraday low price to be used,” and, as such, “Marathon [] now estimates that both its revenue and cost of revenue for the year ended Dec. 31, 2021 were understated. Revenue [. . .], energy, hosting and other, are expected to increase in the restated 2021 numbers.”

On this news, Marathon’s stock price fell $0.59 per share, or 8.31%, to close at $6.51 per share on March 1, 2023.

