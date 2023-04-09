Netasha B. Reed: dropout turned successful business coach, empowering entrepreneurs to build profitable businesses.
FORT WORTH, TX, UNITER STATES, April 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Netasha B. Reed: From High School Dropout to Successful Entrepreneur and Business Coach
Netasha “Jazzy Lady” Reed has come a long way since dropping out of high school in the 11th grade to focus on providing for her family. Her passion for helping people has driven her to become a successful entrepreneur and business coach, empowering others to build successful and profitable businesses.
Born and raised in East Chicago, Indiana, Netasha moved to Fort Worth, Texas, with her mother and grandmother at the age of 13. Despite not finishing high school, Netasha obtained her GED the same year she was due to graduate and started her own business. Her drive and determination led her to graduate with highest honors from Arlington Medical Institute and pursue a nursing career for 10 years.
However, Netasha's passion for helping people in a different way led her to venture into entrepreneurship. She started multiple successful businesses and eventually moved to Atlanta, where she currently resides and helps other entrepreneurs start or expand successful and profitable businesses.
Netasha's mission is to help aspiring entrepreneurs turn their dreams into reality. She firmly believes that life is what you make it, and that everyone has the potential to achieve success and make their lives count. Her personal experience of not having her father in her life has taught her the value of hard work, perseverance, and self-belief.
"I always felt like I had to prove who I was to belong," Netasha says. "But I worked hard, stayed focused, and made sure I was always on my A-game. And now, I want to help others do the same. I want to empower entrepreneurs to take control of their lives and achieve their dreams."
Netasha's story is a testament to the fact that success is not determined by one's circumstances, but by one's mindset and actions. She is an inspiration to many and a shining example of what can be achieved through hard work and determination.
For more information on Netasha B. Reed and her work as a business coach, visit her website at www.netashabreed.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.