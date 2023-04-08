iMedia Brands Moves Its Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Call and Webcast to Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET

MINNEAPOLIS, April 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iMedia Brands, Inc. (the "Company") IMBI IMBIL))) announced today it has moved its earnings release date from Monday, April 10 to Wednesday April 12, 2023.



CEO Commentary – Tim Peterman, CEO

"We appreciate our investors and other stakeholders' patience with us over these past several weeks, and I personally apologize for this delay. We are in the final stages of completing five financing transactions that we intend to close simultaneously. When completed, these transactions will materially decrease our outstanding debt and improve our credit profile as a Company. We expect these transactions to close on Monday or Tuesday as we work through the weekend to finalize the complexities one might expect with simultaneous closings of multiple transactions.

As we discussed during our Capital Markets Day in February 2022, our priorities this past year were to integrate our 2021 strategic acquisitions, reduce our content distribution expenses and strengthen our balance sheet. We successfully integrated our acquisitions and reduced our content distribution expenses, but the strengthening of our balance sheet has been impacted by the delay in closing our previously announced sale-leaseback transaction. Our goal is to complete our ‘strengthening our balance sheet priority' in advance of Wednesday."

Webcast and Call Information

The Company will now hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, April 12, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended January 28, 2023. The Company will report its financial results in a press release prior to the conference call.

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time (7:30 a.m. Central time)

U.S. dial-in number: 1-877-407-9039

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8470

Conference ID: 1373 6484

Webcast link: iMedia Brands 4Q earnings webcast

The conference call and webcast will be broadcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the iMedia Brands website at www.imediabrands.com.

The replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day through April 26, 2023.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 1373 6484



About iMedia Brands, Inc.

iMedia Brands, Inc. IMBI IMBIL))) is a global media company capitalizing on the convergence of entertainment, ecommerce, and advertising. The Company owns and operates four television networks, which are ShopHQ, ShopBulldogTV, ShopHQHealth and 123tv. ShopHQ, the company's flagship television network with a thirty-year history, is nationally distributed in the U.S. to over 90 million homes via its affiliation agreements in cable, satellite, and broadcast, and reach viewers through its social platforms and its OTT Ap on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Samsung Smart-televisions.

iMedia's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market stock exchange under the ticker IMBI. iMedia's 8.5% bonds are also publicly traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker IMBIL and pay holders 8.5% interest quarterly in arrears on March 31, June 30, September 30, and December 31.

Investors:

Ken Cooper

kcooper@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6119

Media:

press@imediabrands.com

(952) 943-6125

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This document contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements regarding the anticipated closing of the sale-leaseback transaction, the value to be received by the Company in connection with the sale-leaseback transaction, the timing to close on the sale-leaseback transaction and the Company's use of proceeds related thereto, the Company's new DISH Network agreement, the Company's expected performance for the remainder of 2022, and the Company's belief about the state of consumer demand are forward-looking. The Company often use words such as anticipates, believes, estimates, expects, intends, seeks, predicts, hopes, should, plans, will, or the negative of these terms and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward looking-statements contain these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations and accordingly are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from the expectations contained herein due to various important factors, including (but not limited to): variability in consumer preferences, shopping behaviors, spending and debt levels; the general economic and credit environment, including COVID-19; interest rates; seasonal variations in consumer purchasing activities; the ability to achieve the most effective product category mixes to maximize sales and margin objectives; competitive pressures on sales and sales promotions; pricing and gross sales margins; the level of cable and satellite distribution for the Company's programming and the associated fees or estimated cost savings from contract renegotiations; the Company's ability to establish and maintain acceptable commercial terms with Fourth-party vendors and other Fourth parties with whom the Company has contractual relationships, and to successfully manage key vendor and shipping relationships and develop key partnerships and proprietary and exclusive brands; the ability to manage operating expenses successfully and the Company's working capital levels; the ability to remain compliant with the Company's credit facilities covenants; customer acceptance of the Company's branding strategy and its repositioning as a video commerce Company; the ability to respond to changes in consumer shopping patterns and preferences, and changes in technology and consumer viewing patterns; changes to the Company's management and information systems infrastructure; challenges to the Company's data and information security; changes in governmental or regulatory requirements; including without limitation, regulations of the Federal Communications Commission and Federal Trade Commission, and adverse outcomes from regulatory proceedings; litigation or governmental proceedings affecting the Company's operations; significant events (including disasters, weather events or events attracting significant television coverage) that either cause an interruption of television coverage or that divert viewership from its programming; disruptions in the Company's distribution of its network broadcast to customers; the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to obtain and retain key executives and employees; the Company's ability to attract new customers and retain existing customers; changes in shipping costs; expenses related to the actions of activist or hostile shareholders; the Company's ability to offer new or innovative products and customer acceptance of the same; changes in customer viewing habits of television programming; logistics costs including the price of gasoline and transportation; and the risks described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.