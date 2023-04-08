Russia and Vietnam to expand scientific and technical cooperation at the Tropical Centre

RUSSIA, April 8 - Dmitry Chernyshenko visited the Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technology Centre as part of his working visit to Hanoi. With Deputy Defence Minister of Vietnam Hoang Xuan Chien 8 April 2023 Dmitry Chernyshenko visited the Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technology Centre as part of his working visit to Hanoi. Far right: General Co-Director of the centre’s Russian section Andrei Kuznetsov 8 April 2023 Dmitry Chernyshenko visited the Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technology Centre as part of his working visit to Hanoi and presented a letter of gratitude from the Russian Government to the staff of the centre on the occasion of its 35th anniversary. Far right: General Co-Director of the centre’s Russian section Andrei Kuznetsov 8 April 2023 Dmitry Chernyshenko visited the Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technology Centre as part of his working visit to Hanoi. With Deputy Defence Minister of Vietnam Hoang Xuan Chien 8 April 2023 Dmitry Chernyshenko visited the Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technology Centre as part of his working visit to Hanoi. With Deputy Defence Minister of Vietnam Hoang Xuan Chien. Left: General Co-Director of the centre’s Russian section Andrei Kuznetsov 8 April 2023 Dmitry Chernyshenko visited the Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technology Centre as part of his working visit to Hanoi. With General Co-Director of the Russian section of the Tropical Centre Andrei Kuznetsov (right) and Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia Konstantin Mogilevsky (left) 8 April 2023 Dmitry Chernyshenko visited the Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technology Centre as part of his working visit to Hanoi. With General Co-Director of the Russian section of the Tropical Centre Andrei Kuznetsov 8 April 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Dmitry Chernyshenko visited the Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technology Centre as part of his working visit to Hanoi. With Deputy Defence Minister of Vietnam Hoang Xuan Chien

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Chernyshenko visited the Russian-Vietnamese Tropical Research and Technology Centre as part of his working visit to Hanoi. During the meeting, the parties discussed the increase in the Russian staff, as well as the building and equipping of a new centre in order to expand the range of joint work.

The Deputy Prime Minister presented a letter of gratitude from the Russian Government to the staff of the centre on the occasion of its 35th anniversary and thanked the staff for their fruitful work for the benefit of the two states.

Taking part in the talks were Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of Russia Konstantin Mogilevsky, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Russia Vladimir Ilyichev, Vietnamese section Chair of the Tropical Centre’s Coordinating Committee Hoan Soan Tien, Co-Directors of the Vietnamese and Russian sections of the Tropical Centre Dang Hong Trien and Andrei Kuznetsov, Deputy Head of the Vietnamese Defence Ministry Chancellery Nguyen Van Hinh, and others.

The bilateral scientific and technical cooperation at the Tropical Centre is developing in three areas: tropical materials science, tropical ecology, and tropical medicine. Studies on biological and chemical safety, climate change, and environment protection, including the marine environment, also look promising.

“Today the Tropical Centre is actively developing; in particular, the construction of a new building is underway. We are ready to invest in supplying it with up-to-date instruments and equipment and creating new joint laboratories in various areas of research. Our cooperation has good dynamics. If in 2021 more than 150 Russian scientists took part in joint work, in 2022 their number almost doubled. We know that our Vietnamese partners have an interest in increasing the permanent Russian presence at the centre, and we will definitely look into this issue. It is important for us that cooperation at the centre expands here, in Vietnam, in the climatic conditions that are not found in Russia,” Dmitry Chernyshenko emphasised.

Today, there are 26 Russian specialists working permanently at the Tropical Centre. According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the goal to increase their numbers may be achieved by creating new specialised laboratories at the centre together with Russian scientific institutions and universities.

In addition, the parties discussed intellectual property. As Dmitry Chernyshenko noted, Russia is ready to share its technologies, provided that the Vietnamese partners can guarantee the protection of shared use and commercialisation of common developments, if such decisions are made.

In this regard, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Russia, the management of the Tropical Centre and other interested participants will draft a proposal on the unhindered transfer of technologies and their joint use.

Konstantin Mogilevsky also noted that at present work is underway to negotiate an agreement to transfer the Professor Gagarinsky research vessel for joint sea expeditions. The draft agreement was sent to the Vietnamese side for consideration at the beginning of the year.

Today, the Tropical Centre has three branches: the head office is in Hanoi, the southern branch is in Ho Chi Minh City, and the coastal branch is in Nha Trang. All of them have a developed infrastructure, including stationary environmental and bioclimatic testing stations both on land and sea, as well as a fleet of expeditionary vehicles.

The centre’s activities are carried out in accordance with a five-year research and technological programme and an annual plan. They are approved by the co-chairs of the intergovernmental coordinating committee, which includes representatives of the Russian Ministry of Science and Higher Education.

The 2023 research and technological programme plans to involve 48 Russian organisations and about 300 specialists from Russia.

Also, the Tropical Centre serves as a base for close Russian-Vietnamese cooperation in combating today’s threats to public health, and improving the diagnostics and prevention of infectious and parasitic diseases.

Since 2023, cooperation has been implemented under the Sanitary Shield federal project, which focuses on public health (prevention, detection, response), and monitors current biological threats.