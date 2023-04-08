Make A Dog Smile has Started a Heartwarming Initiative that Aims to Put a Smile on Shelter Dogs.

Make A Dog Smile, an animal welfare company that believes in the "pursuit of happiness" for animals, strongly supports shelter dogs' right to life and liberty.

A Company That Puts Animals First

About five out of 10 dogs and seven out of 10 cats are euthanized daily by shelter homes. The reason is simple; there is no one to adopt them. Out of their love and respect for animals, Make A Dog Smile decided to take a step forward in giving the love and respect these animals deserve. As an animal welfare company, its commitment is to make a better world for shelter dogs, as according to them: “It all begins with love.” Therefore, they have made it their goal to put smiles on dogs; hence, the name “Make a Dog Smile.”

Supporting Animal Welfare Through Fashion

Moved by the number of dogs and cats euthanized yearly, Make A Dog Smile decided to take a unique approach to combat this problem. They decided to help their cause through fashion. It emphasizes the company’s mission of making a positive change in the world by improving the lives of shelter animals. Their love is reflective of their brand and merchandise. Quotes like “Peace, Love, and Dogs,” “Dogs Make Me Happy,” and “Never Walk Alone” on the products show their care for the animals.

Make A Dog Smile strives to be a leading animal welfare brand while becoming a trusted partner for people who share the goal of protecting and supporting the rights of animals to life and liberty.

Shop With a Purpose: Supporting No-Kill Shelter With Every Purchase

Of all the sales Make A Dog Smile makes, the company donates 10% to no-kill shelters for $80,000. Now, they have a new mission: to donate $70,000 in the year 2023. With their products, the company emphasizes the commitment to excellent quality and continuous dedication towards powerful collaboration.

By doing this, they are helping rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome dogs and cats worldwide. Make A Dog Smile is a small yet powerful initiative toward ending euthanasia.

Conclusion

Make A Dog Smile has been helping hundreds of dogs and cats get loving homes and live the loving and respectful life they deserve. In this case, the company has donated a substantial amount from its sales. They aim to continue their cause with the support of individuals and other organizations. They are standing true to their vision, i.e., the “pursuit of happiness” of the planet's most vulnerable inhabitants.

To know more about the heartening cause of Make A Dog Smile, use the contact information provided below.

Media Contact

Make A Dog Smile

Team

United States