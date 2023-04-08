Homeinc Offers Simple and Fast Cash Sales for Homeowners in Florida and Georgia

Homeinc is a Florida-based cash home-buying company that purchases homes throughout Florida and Georgia. With cash home sales on the rise, Homeinc's experts are providing their insights as to why such ventures are the way to go in 2023.

Deciding to sell a home in today’s market is challenging, but it can prove lucrative when done well. In Florida and Georgia, where home values remain highly competitive, having access to buyers is often one of the more challenging aspects of selling. For some, selling for cash simply makes sense.

Listing real estate properties is still an option, but with soaring mortgage rates, stiffer competition, and the economy slowly receding, both home buyers and sellers want to make the process as quick and painless as possible.

“You don’t have to list your home on the market,” said Homeinc’s spokesperson. Cash home buying companies offer competitive cash offers while simplifying the process. Furthermore, people who wish to move in are typically more agreeable to the seller’s conditions since they could skip the mortgage application process this way.

As Homeinc’s spokesperson conveys, one of the most important reasons why selling a home for cash in Florida and Georgia is smart in 2023 is because it is faster. Information sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Data indicates that selling through listing can take about 65 days:

“Cash buying is faster, often enabling a close within a matter of weeks. Listing may not offer the speed it once did for those who want to move quickly or need to get out from under a loan in less than two weeks.”

When selling to Homeinc, sellers will not need to make costly updates or repairs. They are selling their properties as-is, and the home is sold for what’s it worth. “Many of today’s homebuyers want valuable investments that don’t require a lot of updating or modernizing. They want a ready-to-move-into space. Buyers expect more, but that comes at a higher price. Selling it for cash alleviates this concern,” Homeinc’s spokesperson said.

The closing costs typically range between 3% and 6% of the home’s selling price. Sellers are responsible for a large fraction of these costs. Tag on real estate commissions, and the cost of listing a home on the market gets hefty. When a home is sold for cash, a significant amount of these expenses is negated. Homeinc does not charge commissions and keeps closing costs low.

“In a competitive real estate market like much of Florida and Georgia, home sellers may have to offer incentives, such as splitting costs, to encourage buyers. That’s not something you need to think about when selling the property for cash,” Homeinc experts say.

The usual intricacies of the selling process are made straightforward when a home is sold for cash to an experienced and well respected cash home buying company such as Homeinc. The home does not need to be listed on the market, minimal marketing is required, and home showings are a rare occurrence. Homeinc stated that “you don’t have to worry about a home inspection spotting dozens of problems, lendesr refusing to lend on the home; you don’t have to clean up, declutter, reorganize, or do anything more than pack your items.”

Arguably the most important reason why cash selling is so popular among Florida and Georgia homeowners is that the the seller dictates the terms. The seller gets to choose how quickly the closing process will move on. The seller is in full control of the negotiations. More importantly, the seller is not legally obliged to sell the property to anyone before a contract is made. In addition, post occupany options are available.

Homeinc is helping Florida and Georgia homeowners sell their properties as comfortably and quickly as possible. From providing competitive cash offers to supporting each client throughout the entire process, Homeinc strives to help Florida and Georgia home sellers achieve their goals and make well-educated decisions.

More information about Homeinc is available on the company’s official website.

Media Contact

Homeinc

Angela

888-850-2636

1830 W Broward Blvd

Fort Lauderdale

FL 33312

United States