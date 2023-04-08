LBank Exchange Will List Smell Token (SML) on April 10, 2023

Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Smell Token (SML) on April 10, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the SML/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 9:00 UTC on April 10, 2023.

As the world's first platform for selling NFTs of smells, SMELL MAFIA specializes in digitalizing smells and aromas, and managing and circulating digital items. Its native token Smell Token (SML) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on April 10, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing SMELL MAFIA

SMELL MAFIA is the world's first platform for selling NFTs of smells. It digitally formats smells and aromas in a universal data format and sells them as smell NFTs, which can prove ownership of digital data. Companies and individuals who purchase smell NFTs can reproduce the same smell at any time using a dedicated diffuser.

In order to protect the rights of copyright holders, SMELL MAFIA introduces blockchain and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). When companies in the interior industry that develop smells and aromas in the real world expand into the virtual world, this innovative technology will protect the copyright of creators and buyers. SMELL MAFIA issues and manages the global standard code DSF (Digital Smell Format) that quantifies smells. DSF controls smells by recording programs such as "cartridge number", "number of seconds", and "intensity" to operate for various spray devices and electronic devices that can reproduce smells.

The SMELL MAFIA platform consists of NFT registration management, NFT marketplace, and scent playback history management functions, and incorporates the NFT and DAO mechanisms that are elements of WEB3.0. By issuing its own cryptocurrency circulating on its platform, SMELL MAFIA will develop the infrastructure for two new assets, NFTs and cryptocurrencies. Users can purchase and resell scent NFTs on the marketplace, and purchased NFTs can be freely reproduced using a diffuser.

Additionally, certain token holders can participate in the SMELL MAFIA community and are given the authority to collect and register scent data and approve the blockchain. Community participants are rewarded with tokens for activities on the platform. When registered scent data is purchased, purchase fees and copyright fees are paid. In this way, the world of Smell-to-Earn can be realized on the SMELL MAFIA platform.

A new world view can be created by linking various digital devices with the technology that enables the reproduction of digitized smells at the required timing. SMELL MAFIA will cooperate with manufacturers around the world to develop digital smell devices in the future, and aim to be the smell version of iTunes that sells smell data.

About SML Token

Smell Token (SML) is the native token of SMELL MAFIA ecosystem. It can be used for purchase of merchandise items and dividends to ownership rights holders on SMELL MAFIA's marketplace. In addition, certain token holders will use it as a payment currency for rewards on the platform as SMELL MAFIA project participants.

Based on ERC-20, SML has a total supply of 12 billion (i.e., 12,000,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for exchange, 15% is provided for liquidity, 30% is allocated for development and ecosystem, 10% will be used for marketing and operations, 5% is provided for the community, 4% is allocated to advisors and partners, and the remaining 16% is allocated to the core team.

SML token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on April 10, 2023, investors who are interested in atodashi can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world.

