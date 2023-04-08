Fareya Azfar Araoui LLP brings former Reckitt Benckiser EVP Salvatore Caizzone as Non- Executive Director

“This is a big win, Salvatore is not only an accomplished and transformative leader; he is perceptive of human elements that translate strategy into action.
ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Abu Dhabi: The private capital and international disputes boutique announced the joining of Salvatore Caizzone as a non-executive director of the law firm.
The very first law firm in the UAE and MENA to have received venture capital funding, Fareya Azfar Araoui, is doing it all the way. Its transformed model is:
1- partners-only, including lawyers, venture capital, and fintech industry experts.
2- end information asymmetry bringing legal awareness, predictability, and access ease.
3- demand client collaboration for best results “It’s a two-way street.”
4- focusing on unmet legal needs and improving access to justice for the major economic players, high net worths, owner-managed companies and investors.
He is the Chief Executive Officer and Founding Partner of Vis Mundi, an investment management firm focused exclusively on FMCGs in emerging markets. He is also the CEO of Power Horse, the Austrian energy drink producer that recently signed a partnership deal with Premier League club Manchester City.
He brings 25 years of multi-national executive experience, having held senior management positions at major global consumer goods companies, including The Procter & Gamble Company.
"I am pleased to work with Fareya and the team and help expand such a unique firm in the Middle East and internationally”, Salvatore commented. "Fareya Azfar Araoui LLP is much more than a law firm, and we look forward to bringing such a unique proposition to our clients."
On his appointment, the firm’s co-founder and COO, Owais Shaikh, said: “This is a big win for our law firm, and I am thankful to Salvatore for accepting my (relentless) invitation. Salvatore is a highly accomplished and transformative executive and entrepreneur. He is perceptive and insightful of human elements; an important prerequisite for translating strategies into actions."
"He is a true leader. For several months before joining the board, Salvatore had been guiding me through the many challenges and questions of strategy, planning, and execution of many elements of building a scalable business. His experience speaks for itself.” said the CEO and founder, Fareya Azfar
Acting as a non-executive advisor to law firms has proved challenging for most. In this role, Mr Caizzone will undoubtedly be doing as much guiding and mentoring as he would be helping build strategies, monitor management performance against agreed goals, and provide reasoned input and constructive challenge to ensure objectives are met.
Fareya Azfar Araoui is a private capital and international arbitration and litigation boutique. The law firm’s target is to expand into three additional jurisdictions within five years without losing focus of its niche market or devoted practice.
