Six Cash Krugler Fredericks Attorneys Recognized by Thomson Reuters' Super Lawyers

A half dozen lawyers from the law firm of Cash Krugler Fredericks were recently honored in the 20th annual edition of Georgia Super Lawyers Magazine, a Thomson Reuters publication.

ATLANTA, April 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Six attorneys from the Atlanta-based law firm of Cash Krugler Fredericks were recognized in the 2023 edition of Georgia Super Lawyers Magazine. Andy Cash, David Krugler, Alwyn Fredericks, Shane Bartlett, Phil Henry, and Laura Voght were chosen as Super Lawyers, an honor reserved for only 5% of the practicing Bar. In addition, Cash and Fredericks were again named to the Top 100 List and Voght made her first appearance on the Top 50 Women List.

Super Lawyers is the leading attorney rating service and is known for providing a window into who the legal industry believes are its most accomplished members. Selection is determined via a patented multi-part process, including nominations by other members of the Georgia Bar, independent research conducted by the Thomson Reuters editorial team, and a "blue ribbon review" by peers who rank high in the first two selection components.

CKF partner Andy Cash took the announcement of this year's honorees as an opportunity to reflect on what distinguishes his firm from the many others who represent clients and families after tragic events. "We bring a powerful combination of experience and skill to those who trust our firm to help them move forward after an unexpected and life-altering event," said Cash. "But I believe it's our unwavering commitment to our clients and, in many cases, their families that truly separates our firm from others that do what we do."

About Cash Krugler Fredericks:

The Georgia injury attorneys at Cash Krugler Fredericks bring over 200 years of combined experience to each client's case. The firm has obtained significant verdicts and settlements on behalf of injury victims and their families, and continues to be regarded as one of the top law firms in the U.S. The firm focuses on representing those who have suffered catastrophic injuries and/or wrongful death as a result of defective products, medical malpractice, elevator and escalator accidents, and serious car and trucking accidents.

