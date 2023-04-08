Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting in City of South Fulton

Submit Release
South Fulton, GA (April 7, 2023) – ﻿ The GBI is investigating an officer involved shooting in South Fulton, Fulton County, Georgia. The South Fulton Police Department (SFPD) asked the GBI to conduct an independent investigation on Friday, April 7, 2023. A 17-year-old was shot and is in critical condition at Grady Hospital. No officers were injured in this incident.

The preliminary information indicates, at 6:43 p.m., SFPD officers responded to the Burdett Place subdivision on Burdett Road regarding a 911 call of a suspicious person. When officers arrived, they made contact with Jordan Buckner, age 17, of Riverdale, GA. The officers could see Buckner was holding a gun under his shirt and gave him commands to show them his hands. During the encounter, one of the officers shot Buckner once. Buckner was transported to Grady Hospital and listed in critical condition. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation of the officer involved shooting. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for review.

