Expanded transportation offer – MGTO presents phase-two special offer on HK-Macao transport tickets from April to June Extending coverage to international visitors

MACAU, April 8 - In the first quarter of this year (2023), Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) rolled out “Macao Treat”, the buy-one-get-one-free special offer (in the form of free return tickets) for purchase of Hong Kong – Macao shuttle bus and ferry tickets by Hong Kong residents. The special offer yielded satisfactory result. Another advanced special offer will ensue in the second phase from April to June, catering not just for Hong Kong residents but also for visitors from Taiwan region and international markets. The objective is to attract overnight visitors from a wider variety of source markets and energize travelers’ interest in Macao for tourism and economic revival.

Special offer encourages overnight stays from 10 April

MGTO partners with several Hong Kong – Macao transportation service operators to launch buy-one-get-one-free special offer for Hong Kong residents, Taiwanese and international visitors in Hong Kong in the form of free return ticket for use on another day, upon purchase of shuttle bus or ferry ticket to Macao from 10 April to 30 June. The special offer is set to encourage visitors to stay overnight and longer in Macao. The service operators which provide this special offer on transportation tickets for the second phase include Hong Kong – Macao Express, One Bus Hong Kong Macau and Eternal East Cross-Border Coach Management Limited as means of land transport, TurboJET and Cotai Water Jet for maritime transport.

Enjoy phase-2 special offer for five times at most

For the second phase from April to June, Hong Kong residents can enjoy the special offer once again. Moreover, every Hong Kong resident or Taiwanese/international visitor in Hong Kong can enjoy the special offer once from each of the five transportation service providers at most. The extended special offer encourages visitors to travel to Macao by land or sea for a stay of two days or more, in turn stimulating rises in visitor arrivals to Macao for vacation and spending during off-peak travel seasons.

140,000 free return tickets were offered at first phase with remarkable result

The first phase of Macao Treat was held from 13 January to 31 March. During the period, a total of 145,657 ferry/bus rides were enjoyed with special offer, which include over 100,000 ferry tickets and more than 45,000 bus tickets. The phase-one special offer drew much attention and became a hot discussion topic on various social media in Hong Kong. MGTO continues to promote Macao’s “tourism +” and different special offers through an online-offline diverse marketing campaign. In recent months, total visitor arrivals have indicated a steady upward trend in Macao, with a year-on-year fold increase in the number of Hong Kong visitors. Provisional figures indicate that Macao registered over 4.96 million visitor arrivals in the first quarter of 2023, which include about 1.51 million Hong Kong visitors, a nearly tenfold surge year-on-year.

Stay tuned to the latest news from service operators

The second phase of Macao Treat will be launched on 10 April. Visitors can stay tuned to the websites of various service operators for ticketing and the latest details, terms and conditions of the special offer. For enquiry, please refer to:

Hong Kong – Macao Express’ website: www.tilchinalink.com/ticket.php or dial Tel: (853) 2832 2198 (Macao) or (852) 2979 8778 (Hong Kong);

One Bus Hong Kong Macau’s website: www.onebus.hk, Tel: (853) 6545 2012 (Macao) or Tel: (852) 3703 3981/ 2773 6998 (Hong Kong);

Eternal East Cross-Border Coach Management Limited’s website: www.eebus.com, (853) 6591 2772 (Macao) or Tel: (852) 6211 0932 (Hong Kong);

TurboJET’s website: www.turbojet.com.hk, Tel: (853) 2855 5025 (Macao) or (852) 2859 3333 (Hong Kong), WhatsApp text enquiry: (852) 6162 7740;

Cotai Water Jet’s website: www.cotaiwaterjet.com, Tel: (853) 2885 0595 (Macao) or (852) 2859 1640 (Hong Kong).

Step up promotions with special offers to tap into different visitor markets

Following the city’s lifting of travel restrictions, MGTO vigorously plans and rolls out a diversity of online and offline marketing initiatives and special offers on sea, land and air transportations targeting different visitor markets to diversify and tap into different visitor source markets.