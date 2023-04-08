Artist Thierry Bézier announces the innovative exhibition "Girlz and Botz," exploring the relationship between women and robots through the use of AI technology

Thierry Bézier announces his latest exhibition, "Girlz and Botz," which explores the relationship between women and robots through AI technology. The collection features 19 artworks that invite viewers to journey through beauty and estheticism and witness a new era where we can transmit with machines. It is a groundbreaking event that blurs the line between humans and machines, showcasing how technology can enhance human creativity. The exhibition will be held in Tokyo from April 16th to April 23rd. Thierry Bézier will be available for interviews and appointments in Japan.

Thierry Bézier, born and raised in France, has a double French and Mexican culture. At age 20, he went to Japan to find himself professionally, and this trip profoundly impacted him. Upon returning to France, he started working with renowned advertising agencies for big brands and media to bring them through digital innovation to connect with new generations.

Thierry Bézier will be in Japan from the 11th of April until the 26th of April, and he will be available for interviews and appointments in Japan during this time. He will also be happy to introduce the 19 artworks featured in the exhibition. An exhibition catalog is also available on request.

