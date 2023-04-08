South African Musician Christiaan Kamstra Takes the Music Industry by Storm with Unique Sound and Style

South African musician Christiaan Kamstra is gaining popularity with his unique sound and style, reaching millions of views on social media. His original songs have hit over 5 million views and have been praised by music enthusiasts. Christiaan draws inspiration from different genres, cultures, and eras of music to cultivate and refine his style.

Christiaan Kamstra, a South African musician based in UAE and UK, is making a big name in the music industry with his unique sound and style. His music is in the pop category, with catchy melodies, heartfelt lyrics, and a distinct sound that sets him apart from other artists. His song “Don’t Tell Me What To Do” was featured on FOX TV and in magazines such as Muzique Magazine, Authority Magazine, Vents Magazine, REDx Magazine, Naluda Magazine, and Growth Illustrated and appeared on The Toby Gribben Show based out in the UK.

With his other tracks “HOLD” and “HOME” also popular online, Christiaan is heading back into the studio with a new single, “You say you love me,” released in April 2023. When asked about his creative process, Christiaan stated that his process usually starts with words or ideas/feelings. Once he has the picture, he brainstorms and creates the melody, chords, and rhythms to help bring the concept to life. Once satisfied with the song, he moves on to the composing process, which involves arranging the music. Since the last couple of singles is predominantly one instrument and vocals, we can expect the next release to be the same.

Apart from his musical pursuits, Christiaan is also the Global Operation Director of Veloche Global, with an international footprint that has operations in the United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and Turkey with affiliates in the USA for the past 12 years. Veloche is known for its professional and fast services for both Interior fit-out and Exhibitions, with services ranging from Interior Fit-out, design consultancy, project management, Exhibition design and build, and Furniture manufacturing and Distribution globally.

Christiaan is a family man married to Debanjali Kamstra, Business Partner/Founder of Veloche Global, Ventura, and Brewer Street Café, who was the second runner-up in the Mrs. World Pageant 2021. Together, they have two daughters, Victoria, and Tiffany Kamstra, who have resided in the UAE for the past 14 years. However, by building a global empire together, they have the vision of establishing a school in India for children who do not have access to essential educational needs. In recent years, they have visited India and taken on initiatives to support children in primary education, but tend to keep this under wraps to find organizations true to the cause.

Christiaan's passion for music and the family business is evident in the success he has achieved so far, his heartwarming humble approach continues to drive him and his wife’s initiatives to give back to the community we see more and more initiatives created as he continues to grow as an international superstar and public figure. For more up-to-date information, one can follow Christiaan Kamstra or reach out to him on partnerships and business opportunities on the below.

Media Contact

Veloche Global

Christiaan Kamstra

United Kingdom