Mike The Businessman Launches An Exclusive Workshop For Entrepreneurs To Start A Successful Car Rental Business

In his workshop, Mike the businessman shares the secrets to scaling a profitable car rental business, even with bad credit or no experience.

Popular instructor and entrepreneur Mike The Businessman aka Michael Onuoha is hosting an exclusive event for anyone looking to start, grow, and scale in the private car rental business. This webinar, which starts this Thursday at 7 pm EST, will provide attendees with the information they need to start their own successful car rental business, even if they have bad credit, no experience, no extra cash, and a job keeping them busy.

During this live workshop, attendees will learn how to properly set up their car rental business, choose the right niche, and scale with private rentals. They will also discover how to make six figures consistently without ever owning any cars and how to successfully structure their car rental business without immediately quitting their 9-5.

“This workshop will help you learn all you ever need to launch, scale, and manage your six-figure car rental business in less than six weeks, from start to finish,” said Mike. “Imagine owning a profitable and healthy business that's working for you, growing every day, and exploding in long-term residual income.”

Mike the businessman is the CEO of MTB Exotics, one of the top three luxury and exotic car rental companies in the Dallas Fort Worth (DFW) Texas area. He is also the founder of the MTB Car Rental Academy, where he inspires and teaches people financial literacy and how to start and scale their car rental businesses with his free workshop held every Thursday.

As a mentor, Mike impacts society by offering his services to countless followers. “My mentorship program, MTB Academy, equips the next generation of business moguls on financial literacy, how to start and scale rental arbitrage businesses such as car rentals, how to leverage their social media following, and establish a reliable personal brand through digital and offline channels,” he said.

Previous attendees of Mike’s workshops have raved about his expertise and teaching style.

“I learned so much from Michael’s workshop, and it gave me the confidence to start my own car rental business,” said Danielle Williams, a previous attendee. “Thanks to him, I’m now making more money than I ever thought possible.”

“Michael’s workshop was a game-changer for me,” said Manny Rohena, another previous attendee. “I had no idea where to start, but now I feel like I have all the tools to succeed.”

Onuoha has been featured in numerous podcasts, including the Nehemiah Davis “Passive Income” conference, the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast (episode 209), and various PR publications and blogs. For anyone looking to start their own car rental business and achieve financial independence, Mike’s workshop is a must-attend event.

“By the way, I’ll be dropping a huge announcement at the end of this event, and it’s only available to those who watch live,” said Mike. “Secure your spot now or miss this opportunity forever.”

