Dmitry Chernyshenko visits the Vietnam EXPO-2023 exhibition and presents the Games of the Future project

RUSSIA, April 7 - The official delegation of the Russian Federation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko visited the 32nd international exhibition Vietnam EXPO-2023.

“Our participation in Vietnam EXPO-2023 is an opportunity to establish personal contacts between business representatives of our countries and an important step towards transitioning to a whole new level of interaction across the entire range of cooperation, including education, tourism, digital technology and others,” Dmitry Chernyshenko said. “About 30 Russian companies are represented at the exhibition, of which seven are related to the high-tech sector. These are organisations from information technology, high-tech equipment, security systems design and pharmaceuticals. We expect our companies to establish strong business ties in the region following the Vietnam EXPO.”

During a tour of the exhibition booths put up by the Moscow Government and the Russian Export Centre, the official delegation assessed the potential of various products and companies that are interested in speedy access to the markets of Vietnam and Southeast Asia.

The delegation visited the booths operated by Russian and Asian companies, including Lark (Vietnam), FESCO (Russia), SUNMI (China), Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (Russia), Moscow Aviation Institute (National Research University) (Russia), SAGA (Russia), ELVIS-NeoTech (Russia), EligoVision (Russia), TransContainer (Russia), Invention Production Centre (Russia), VENDOTEK (Russia), RPMEC (Vietnam) , ODOO HK (China), and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (China).

The Deputy Prime Minister encouraged the companies to submit their proposals to Plan-2030, which is being developed by the Russian-Vietnamese intergovernmental commission, and provide specific parameters for their business operations in Vietnam broken down by year. The Ministry of Digital Development and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education are in charge of this area.

A presentation of the international phygital tournament Games of the Future which will be held in 2024 in the city of Kazan was held as part of the multi-industry exhibition’s business programme. The participants and guests of Vietnam EXPO-2023 attended a presentation of the concept of phygital sports which is an innovative approach to holding competitions at the intersection of sports, technology, education and science, which was invented in Russia and is gaining popularity all over the world.

The Deputy Prime Minister spoke at the presentation of the Games of the Future and highlighted the international potential of phygital sports and the important mission of creating conditions to foster a harmoniously developed person of the future who feels equally comfortable in physical and digital spaces.

“There are over 18 million e-sports players in Vietnam alone, and there are strong e-sports teams. We encourage them to join the phygital movement. I’m sure the Vietnamese teams will make their country proud at the Games of the Future and achieve high results, since the interest in conventional sports, such as football, and e-sports is very high here,” Dmitry Chernyshenko said.

As part of the meeting of the Russian-Vietnamese Intergovernmental Commission that was held the day before, Dmitry Chernyshenko, on behalf of the Russian Government and the hosts of the tournament, extended an invitation to teams from Southeast Asian countries to participate in tryouts and get a chance to qualify for the Games of the Future.

The Games of the Future is a new kind of international tournament featuring competitions in 16 innovative disciplines that support the phygital concept combining conventional sports, e-sports and technology. More than 2,000 athletes from 256 teams from different countries will take part in the first Games of the Future 2024 tournament in Kazan.