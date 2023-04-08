Intensive Therapy Retreats Provides Trauma Therapy to Those in Need
Intensive Therapy Retreats is a leading mental health facility that helps patients with PTSD and childhood traumas using intensive trauma therapy.
I have participated in intensive therapy with Dr. Bambi on three different occasions. I had not done a therapy before and was hesitant, but Bambi made me feel comfortable right from the start.”NORTHAMPTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trauma is painful. People who have been through traumatic experiences are well aware of the pain, but there is something even they might not know: trauma changes the brain. According to research from the National Institute of Health (NIH), traumatic stress can cause increased amygdala function, decreased medial prefrontal function, and smaller hippocampal volumes. Fortunately, once the damage is done, it can be undone. The neuroplasticity, or malleability of the brain, which allowed the harm in the first place, can be used to heal the brain and allow the person to move forward. Sometimes it requires medication, but often, the key is trauma therapy.
— Jessica B.
A traumatic experience is a situation or event in a person’s life that they experience as abusive, dangerous, frightening, or life-threatening. People can also be traumatized from witnessing distressing events happening to someone close to them. The good news is that therapy is more accessible today than ever. People can surely find a local trauma therapy provider by using search phrases like “therapy near me,” “trauma therapy near me,” “intensive therapy provider,” “therapist near me,” etc. After only a few search attempts, individuals will encounter practices like Intensive Therapy Retreats. Trauma therapy service providers offer 3-5 Day private mental health retreats for PTSD, trauma, child, and sexual abuse survivors. An intensive retreat offers relief and healing in days, not years, as required by one-hour weekly in-person or online therapy sessions.
It is essential to understand that not all trauma survivors experience long-term negative consequences. A traumatic experience can also profoundly affect a person’s financial, psychological, physical, occupational, and social functioning — even years after the event. In addition, trauma can include a wide range of situations. These can range from serious injury, sexual violence, and life-threatening event to being bullied, chronic abuse and neglect, and experiencing homelessness. Trauma therapy, then, should be not only comprehensive but also customized, as offered by Intensive Therapy Retreats. They offer personalized intensive therapy options to help clients with trauma cope with various difficulties they face in everyday life.
When it comes to effectively treating mental health conditions and emotional issues, a highly tailored approach can give clients the best chance of recovery. Reputable intensive therapy facilities utilize several different types of trauma therapy in treatment sessions, including Internal Family Systems Therapy. When people experience trauma, their personality changes and breaks into various parts representing feelings like hurt, sadness, anger, and shame. And Internal Family Systems, or IFS, is a unique form of behavioral therapy that identifies and addresses these parts and fragments of people’s personalities.
IFS therapy helps treat the sub-personalities by giving people a voice and an opportunity to express their unique perspectives on their past trauma. However, since treating trauma with or without IFS therapy can be an option, people must choose their therapists with care. Certified trauma counselors at practices such as Intensive Therapy Retreats understand the nature of trauma and what needs to be done to overcome its effects on the brain. These skilled mental health professionals know how to create a dialogue with their clients, allowing them to be acknowledged and release their pain.
Traumatic experiences can impact a person’s life and relationships. Moreover, they can cause difficulties at work, social settings, and even school. Trauma therapy can, therefore, improve quality of life. A person may not even realize how much their trauma has affected the way they live their lives until they undergo trauma therapy. Although facing those difficult events and talking about them consistently with a medical professional can be challenging, the symptoms can lessen over time with Intensive Therapy Retreats. Some other benefits of undergoing intensive trauma therapy include:
- Eliminating or reducing triggers and symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD)
- Improving close relationships and connections with people
- Learning coping skills to handle distorted or negative thoughts and feelings
- Reducing anger, frustration, and irritability and increasing peace of mind
- Reframing the traumatic experience and making some sense of it
Apart from the above benefits, trauma therapy at centers like Intensive Therapy Retreats aims to help people discover skills and improve coping strategies to better respond to reminders and emotions associated with the traumatic event. Some of these skills include anxiety management and relaxation strategies. Experienced counselors help people teach these types of skills in response to trauma, support resiliency and assist them in “bouncing back” from their traumatic experience. Through activities and discussions that target these domains, they also aid clients in re-developing internal (emotional, psychological, relational) and physical (touch, the environment) senses of safety.
About Intensive Therapy Retreats
Intensive Therapy Retreats is a top-rated mental health therapy center that caters to the needs of patients suffering from PSTD, child and sexual abuse, and trauma. The team of health specialists at this practice is confident that their effective private therapy retreats help transform the lives of people with mental health issues into successful and free from traumatic experiences. The center offers Northampton, Easthampton, Beacon, Auburn, Montreal, and East Granby services.
