Resolution on oil, gas sector will fuel Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu's growth

VIETNAM, April 8 -

BÀ RỊA-VŨNG TÀU – Implementationing the Politburo’s resolution on orientations for the oil and gas sector's development strategy is not only important for the sector but also creates opportunities for Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province to make breakthroughs and become a growth powerhouse.

Trần Tuấn Anh, Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission, made the remarks while addressing a working session with leaders of the southern province on Thursday.

He said that by implementing the Politburo’s Resolution No 41-NQ/TW, Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu could become a growth powerhouse and a centre of the energy industry in terms of not only oil and gas but also wind power and other renewables in the future.

Mai Ngọc Thuận, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Council, said the resolution had been institutionalised harmoniously and timely, creating a sufficient and effective legal corridor to help with the State’s management activities.

This includes energy security safeguarding and socio-economic development while serving as an important resource for developing other sectors and ensuring defence - security.

He noted that the province has obtained encouraging results in its efforts towards the resolution’s targets, including in petroleum exploration and exploitation, oil and gas processing, and power generation.

At the meeting, officials discussed some issues related to the orientations and the development strategy for the oil and gas sector, central agencies and enterprises’ coordination with the province, and the building and managing of the sector’s development plan.

They also pointed out existing problems and their causes while proposing some solutions to renewable energy development. — VNS