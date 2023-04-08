Anti-counterfeit Packaging (Food and Beverages) Market is Booming Worldwide | Alien Technology Corp, Alpvision, Sicapa

The implementation of anti-counterfeit technologies in food & beverages products ensures the environmental and healthcare safety of consumers.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market was valued at $62,529.2 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $116,299.9 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Global anti-counterfeit packaging market is emerging from last decade. Increase in incidences of counterfeiting of retail products boosts the growth of anti-counterfeiting market. Counterfeiters tend to target packaged food products, owing to minimum control over the supply chain. Developing economies largely get affected by such counterfeiting practices due to presence of customers looking for low-cost products.

"Counterfeiting practices are rising for food and pharmaceutical products due to globalization of retail sector and dilution of supply chain. Anti-counterfeit packaging market in track and trace technology for product tracking is growing and expected to mature in next few years. Emergence of E-pedigree applications in pharmaceutical is changing the application of RFID technology from real time tracking to real time managing" state Allied Market Research analyst Debbie Shields and Roshan Deshmukh.

Regional Analysis:

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and region. Depending on technology, it is divided into authentication packaging technology and track & trace packaging technology. According to application, it is bifurcated into food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (France, Germany, the UK, Spain, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Players Are:

Major companies have adopted agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger strategies to sustain the intense market competition. The key players profiled in the report include Alien Technology Corp, Alpvision, Zebra Technologies, Inksure Technologies, Avery Dennison, Flint Group, Catalent Pharma Solution Inc., TraceLink Inc., Authentix Inc., and Sicapa

Covert technologies refer to hidden features on a packaged product, which are not accessible to the general public, but enable brand owners to detect counterfeited products. Examples of covert technologies include invisible printing, embedded images, hidden marks, and printing.

Key findings of the study

-> Depending on technology, it is divided into authentication packaging technology and track and trace packaging technology. The authentication packaging technology segment dominated the global market in 2020, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the anti-counterfeit packaging market forecast period.

-> As per application, it is bifurcated into food packaging and pharmaceutical packaging. Food packaging segment lead in terms of market share and is expected to continue to grow with robust CAGR during the forecast period.

-> Region wise, North America accounted for highest market share in 2020, and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

Radio frequency identification (RFID) technology in track & trace packaging enables real-time monitoring of the product, from manufacturing to distribution. Identifying the originality of food product when it passed through one commercial chain to another is the application of food traceability.

