IPIM organises Macao enterprises to participate in the “Sagal Expo Lisboa 2023”

MACAU, April 8 - In order to give full play to Macao’s advantages as a platform to promote China-PSC exchanges and co-operation in business and trade, while strengthening Macao’s function as a distribution centre for Portuguese-speaking countries food, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIJM) recently organised 12 Macao entrepreneurs to participate in the “Sagal Expo Lisboa 2023”.

The “Sagal Expo Lisboa” was held at the FIL Feira Internacional de Lisboa (International Fair of Lisbon) from March 27 to 29 for the second consecutive year, in which more than 300 Portuguese food enterprises participated as exhibitors and over 900 international purchasers attended. It is a large export food exhibition in Portugal.

Exploring new sources of food products from Portuguese-speaking countries and reaching co-operation on-site

Some Macao enterprises reported that the results of joining the Expo in Portugal exceeded their expectations. The Expo features a wide variety of exhibits, including a great number of original brands from Portuguese small- and medium-sized enterprises. In addition to deepening their understanding of Portuguese food, Macao enterprises were also exposed to unique and innovative food sources at the Expo. They have identified some Portuguese food companies and conducted precise business matching, and have initially obtained agency for multiple food products. It is believed that after introducing new sources of food products to Macao, the diversity of products from Portuguese-speaking countries in Macao will be enriched, through which Macao enterprises could also seize the opportunity for the gradual recovery of Macau’s economy, bringing new experiences to members of the public, exhibition and business merchants, and tourists.

Making good use of policies to develop multiple markets

Moreover, the face-to-face communication on-site helped enterprises in the two places to establish connections, allowing Portuguese exhibitors to grasp the latest economic and trade information of Macao. At the Expo, it was noticed that many exhibitors focused on “going global” to explore overseas markets. Therefore, Macao’s advantages as a China-PSC platform will be able to help food products to be introduced to Macao and promoted to the Guangdong-Macao In-depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, and even the Greater Bay Area and other mainland markets. Furthermore, IPIM also arranged a delegation to visit the Portugal-China Young Entrepreneurs Association (AJEPC) and carry out business matching during their stay in Portugal.

In the future, IPIM will continue to organise and hold different types of events to strengthen the construction of Macao into a China-PSC platform and constantly improve the platform, facilitating trade and other exchanges between China and Portuguese-speaking countries.