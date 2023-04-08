Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,495 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1500 Block of 19th Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in reference to a homicide offense that occurred on Monday, January 16, 2023, in the 1500 block of 19th Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:56 pm, Sixth District officers responded to the listed location for the report of an unconscious male. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male stabbing victim. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim remained on the scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The decedent has been identified as 59-year-old Raymond Johnson, of Southeast, DC.

On Tuesday, March 14, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office, in North Carolina, arrested 54-year-old Cynthia Battle, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.

On Friday, April 7, 2023, 54-year-old Cynthia Battle, of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, was transported to the Homicide Branch and charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.

###

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Homicide: 1500 Block of 19th Street, Southeast

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more