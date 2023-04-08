Governor Mills Responds to Federal Judge Decision to Suspend FDA Approval of Mifepristone

MAINE, April 8 - Back to current news.

April 7, 2023



Ruling would ban safe, effective drug commonly used in medication abortion for more than two decades

Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement in response to a ruling tonight by Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas that would block FDA approval of mifepristone, a safe and effective drug used in medication abortion since its approval more than 20 years ago:

"This reckless decision ignores basic science and facts and is yet another sad assault on the rights of women. Mifepristone has been safely used since its approval more than two decades ago and is especially vital to ensuring that women in rural areas have access to abortion care. Abortion remains safe and legal in Maine, and I will continue to defend access to reproductive health care with all I have for Maine people."

Judge Kacsmaryk's has delayed the effective date of his decision in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine et al v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration et al for one week to allow the federal government time to appeal the ruling, and there is other litigation that could affect its impact. His decision would effectively ban the prescribing or use of the medication, used in half of all abortion procedures nationwide. At this time, use of mifepristone and medication abortion remain legal in Maine.